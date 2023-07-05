Holiday Inn and Hampton Sriracha launched MICE Showcase
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang in Siracha part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, joined forces with Hampton Sriracha to proudly present their inaugural Open House MICE Showcase during 24-25 June 2023.
The hotel's prestigious Grand Ballroom served as the backdrop for this notable event, which assembled almost 100 corporate entities to explore exceptional meeting and event services firsthand.
The showcase spotlighted the remarkable facilities situated on the hotel's 6th floor, featuring a versatile ballroom and various breakout rooms. These facilities demonstrated their adaptability and readiness to accommodate a wide array of events, from intimate gatherings to larger scale events for up to 300 attendees.
‘Siracha stands not only as a convenient gateway to Bangkok and Rayong, but as a central hub for both staycations and MICE tourism. We at the Holiday Inn are committed to not just meeting these needs, but exceeding them. Equipped with exceptional service, readiness, and a passion for innovation, we aim to elevate the standard for MICE and leisure stays on the Eastern Seaboard, catering to both domestic and international guests with excellence.’ said Preecha Yarangwong, GM, Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
In addition, attendees of the Open House were given a sneak peek of the lavish accommodations available at Hampton Sriracha, situated within One Origin and just five minutes from the hotel. These accommodations range from studio rooms to one- and two-bedroom suites, all complemented by exclusive amenities and breathtaking sea views. Nestled in the heart of Siracha, Hampton Sriracha is ideally situated adjacent to shopping malls, hospitals, and attractions.
‘Our readiness to participate in this initiative is underpinned by our commitment to provide top-notch serviced residence facilities. We aim to be the preferred accommodation choice for guests on the Eastern Seaboard, whether they're here for meetings or extended stays.’ Peenita Silapasuwan, Managing Director, Hampton Hotel & Residence Management Co., Ltd said
The event was a lively day filled with activities, including team building exercises, hotel inspections, and the introduction of special offers from both Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang and Hampton Sriracha.
For further details, please visit https://lin.ee/ABEbxQr.