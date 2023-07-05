Holiday Inn  and Hampton Sriracha launched MICE Showcase

In addition, attendees of the Open House were given a sneak peek of the lavish accommodations available at Hampton Sriracha, situated within One Origin and just five minutes from the hotel. These accommodations range from studio rooms to one- and two-bedroom suites, all complemented by exclusive amenities and breathtaking sea views. Nestled in the heart of Siracha, Hampton Sriracha is ideally situated adjacent to shopping malls, hospitals, and attractions.

‘Our readiness to participate in this initiative is underpinned by our commitment to provide top-notch serviced residence facilities. We aim to be the preferred accommodation choice for guests on the Eastern Seaboard, whether they're here for meetings or extended stays.’ Peenita Silapasuwan, Managing Director, Hampton Hotel & Residence Management Co., Ltd said

The event was a lively day filled with activities, including team building exercises, hotel inspections, and the introduction of special offers from both Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang and Hampton Sriracha.



For further details, please visit https://lin.ee/ABEbxQr.