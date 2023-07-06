VNU Asia Pacific, TAT, and Netherlands Embassy stimulate investment in food businesses through Healthy Food Asia 2023

The event is organized through a collaboration between VNU Asia Pacific, the leading trade show organizer in Asia, and EBC Expo, the European trade show organizer for the health food industry. Together, they aim to provide a comprehensive platform that explores current and future food business trends, presents new research, and facilitates adjustments to business models that cater to the lifestyle of today's consumers.

Healthy Food Asia is proudly sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Thailand, who serves as an ally country. The event will be held from July 5 to 6, 2023, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, 5th floor, Samyan Mitrtown. The opening ceremony will be presided over by Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development, Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Mr. Ronald N.F. Holman, Expo Business Communications BV, stated, "It is expected that the European health food investment market will experience a 9.5% growth between 2024 and 2028. Asia is garnering attention from international investors as an emerging market with high purchasing power and a demand that aligns with the dietary patterns of Asian consumers, including the growing interest in vegan and plant-based diets. Asia holds tremendous potential, and Healthy Food Asia will seamlessly connect producers and buyers."