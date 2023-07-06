VNU Asia Pacific, TAT, and Netherlands Embassy stimulate investment in food businesses through Healthy Food Asia 2023
Bangkok – July 5, 2023, Healthy Food Asia (Healthy Food Asia) announces its official opening as a seminar and business meeting dedicated to promoting healthy food trends, including organic, vegan, vegetarian, alternative protein, functional food, and additive-free food and packaging.
The event is organized through a collaboration between VNU Asia Pacific, the leading trade show organizer in Asia, and EBC Expo, the European trade show organizer for the health food industry. Together, they aim to provide a comprehensive platform that explores current and future food business trends, presents new research, and facilitates adjustments to business models that cater to the lifestyle of today's consumers.
Healthy Food Asia is proudly sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Thailand, who serves as an ally country. The event will be held from July 5 to 6, 2023, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, 5th floor, Samyan Mitrtown. The opening ceremony will be presided over by Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development, Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Mr. Ronald N.F. Holman, Expo Business Communications BV, stated, "It is expected that the European health food investment market will experience a 9.5% growth between 2024 and 2028. Asia is garnering attention from international investors as an emerging market with high purchasing power and a demand that aligns with the dietary patterns of Asian consumers, including the growing interest in vegan and plant-based diets. Asia holds tremendous potential, and Healthy Food Asia will seamlessly connect producers and buyers."
Mr. Igor Palka, Managing Director of VNU Asia Pacific, commented, "According to research by IMARC Group (2023), the global market for future food, particularly plant-based foods, is projected to grow by 12.11% during 2023-2028. Forbes predicts that the global future food market will reach $310 billion by 2025, indicating an expansion of over 51% compared to 2020. Thailand's future food exports were valued at 115,490 million baht in 2021, representing a 7% increase from the previous year and accounting for 10% of the overall food exports. This sector continues to experience growth annually. We are delighted to create a dedicated trade negotiation platform for the health food industry, and we have already seen over a thousand buyers register for business negotiations at the event."
Healthy Food Asia 2023 has successfully established itself as a premier business forum for the health food industry, encompassing both business transactions and knowledge sharing from industry experts. The event will feature more than 50 leading brands showcasing their latest products. It is an ideal platform for buyers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, restaurant operators, hotels, department stores, educational institutions, related associations, SMEs, and startups interested in investing in the food business. The focus will be on adding value through healthy ingredients provided by our manufacturers, alongside 22 seminar topics delivered by 33 Thai and international speakers over the course of two days. Attendees will also have the opportunity to witness healthy cooking demonstrations, food testing, startup pitching competitions, and engage in business matching activities to foster new partnerships and spark innovative ideas under the guidance of food experts.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) actively encourages the promotion of Thai food culture through food tourism as a means of soft power, attracting tourists to experience the distinctive ingredients, flavors, and production processes from each region. Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development, Tourism Authority of Thailand, expressed, "The Soft Power Tourism Booster Shot project encompasses various activities aimed at stimulating tourism during the low season. One such activity is the promotion of Thai food, which boasts renowned menus and holds a significant global reputation. Visitors have the opportunity to savor authentic Thai cuisine during the rainy season and witness the unique culinary heritage of Thailand. Moreover, by leveraging Thailand's biodiversity and culture, we embrace the principles of the Bio Economy, Circular Economy, and Green Economy to elevate the value of goods and services, with support for the food industry playing a pivotal role in the development of our country's tourism sector."
For more information, please visit the Healthy Food Asia website at https://healthyfoodasia.com/ or contact VNU Asia Pacific at 02-1116611.