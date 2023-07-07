Hydrogen: A sustainable alternative technology

Both BIG and its parent company, Air Products in the United States, prioritize environmental and social responsibility as part of their sustainability principles. Hydrogen plays a crucial role in mitigating environmental impacts by reducing sulfur and carbon emissions. During times of crisis, BIG's products have been instrumental in saving lives, such as during the Tham Luang cave rescue, and addressing oxygen shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, through collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, they have contributed to the cleanup of reservoirs, resulting in a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

Recognizing the magnitude of the climate change issue, it is evident that action must be taken to make a diverse and meaningful impact. This dedication extends beyond mere words and involves the practical implementation of sustainable solutions and collaboration among various stakeholders, including government, industry, and civil society. The Climate Tech Forum serves as a platform to facilitate such collaborations, foster the creation of innovative solutions, and drive the transition toward a sustainable future.

"BIG's goal aligns with various sectors in working towards the Net Zero target set by many companies, aiming to achieve it by 2050, which is considered faster than the target set by the country. As of today, we have already taken action and successfully reduced net carbon emissions by 20%. By 2030, we aim to further reduce emissions by 30%. Looking ahead, by 2040 and 2050, our ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality through the utilization of Climate Technology."





BIG emphasizes five key approaches to carbon reduction

Mr. Piyabut emphasized the following five key approaches to carbon reduction:

1. Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology: This technology can be implemented in industries that emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. It holds significant potential for substantial carbon emission reductions, thereby contributing to the net-zero emissions target.

2. Hydrogen: Air Products, BIG’s parent company, as the world's largest and most experienced expert in the field, is investing $15 billion in hydrogen. The company is focusing on both blue and green hydrogen, with a progress rate of 20–30%. Full-scale utilization of hydrogen is expected by 2026–2027.

3. Sustainable Solutions: BIG is committed to developing sustainable solutions that minimize environmental impacts while fostering economic growth in the country.

4. Digital Platform: BIG provides a platform to address the carbon emissions of industries. This includes energy consumption monitoring and tailored carbon reduction methods to meet the specific needs of each business. The platform also facilitates carbon credit trading.

5. BCG Model (Bioeconomy, Circular Economy, and Green Economy): BIG adopts the BCG Model as a framework to address the challenges posed by climate change.







Taking the Lead in Hydrogen Fueling Stations

In response to the logistics industry's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions, BIG has taken the lead in establishing hydrogen fueling stations. In collaboration with PTT Plc. and Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., they have inaugurated the first hydrogen fueling station for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, Thailand.

The project involves testing the Toyota Mirai FCEV model to provide transportation services between U-Tapao Airport and the Pattaya area, catering to tourists and local passengers. The primary objective is to decrease fossil fuel consumption in the electricity sector by an average of 30%, resulting in significant carbon reductions of up to 60% and fostering the development of a hydrogen economy. Hydrogen produced during nighttime hours will be utilized, benefiting the electricity generation sector and various industries in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate.

Furthermore, addressing the formidable challenge of climate change requires the participation of diverse expertise, forming an ecosystem. By integrating this ecosystem into the business sector, the environmental sustainability of industrial systems can be greatly enhanced. Given that climate change challenges necessitate diverse perspectives, human expertise, and effective leadership, leveraging these differences creatively and inspiring individuals to engage with passion is essential for effective problem-solving.

"We require the participation and shared goals of everyone. Instead of perceiving the problem as a threat, we should view it as a business opportunity to create a more sustainable world. Therefore, taking immediate action is not only possible but necessary to forge a better future." Mr. Piyabut said.





PTT Supports Business Transformation Through Technology

Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat, Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer at PTT Plc., emphasized that sustainability is an international priority that companies in Thailand and around the world must address. PTT has embedded sustainability into its business plan for the past decade and has consistently ranked among the top sustainable companies for 11 consecutive years.

To achieve its goals and realize its new vision, PTT has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% from its business operations. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and reach Net Zero by 2050. These targets are considered ambitious, reflecting the urgency of addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

PTT adopts three main technological approaches to carbon reduction. Firstly, it focuses on enhancing energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption. Secondly, PTT adjusts its business portfolio by expanding into new ventures that contribute to carbon reduction. And thirdly, the company undertakes reforestation efforts by planting an additional 2 million rais of forest to sequester greenhouse gases.

Dr. Buranin further explained that "the Smart Energy Platform plays a crucial role in the future. With a diverse range of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, nuclear, hydrogen, and batteries, as well as engagement in clean energy trading, the platform becomes essential. It enables the connection with relevant partners through an AI system implemented across the entire industrial estate."





Increasing Confidence in Hydrogen Utilization

PTT Group, as a natural gas exploration and production company, has embarked on the development of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) and CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) technologies. Drawing upon its expertise in gas separation, including hydrogen and carbon, PTT recognizes the immense potential of hydrogen utilization. The utilization of separated carbon can yield various benefits, such as Methanol or Nano Calcium Carbonate. Consequently, the hydrogen initiative undertaken in collaboration with BIG highlights that there are no associated risks. Notably, the utilization of hydrogen in transportation, particularly for trucks that can cover long distances, holds significant advantages.

PTT acknowledges the advantages of separating hydrogen for pipeline transmission, recognizing that replacing NGV refueling with hydrogen for trucks in the future can lead to reduced transportation costs. The success of new technologies aligns with the demand-supply model: as volume increases, costs decrease. Therefore, the goal is to boost the demand for hydrogen and normalize its price for the benefit of all.

Moreover, the energy transition poses challenges due to divergent expectations, making reliance on a single energy type impractical. PTT acknowledges the need for continual adjustments to the model to address these challenges.

Another crucial aspect pertains to the relationship between Thai standards and international standards, as well as the potential influence of trade competition. PTT operates on both the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and as a state enterprise, emphasizing the necessity for integration to identify optimal solutions for transitioning from conventional energy to clean energy and to adapt continuously.

"To achieve a comprehensive ecosystem for the entire supply chain, it is essential to consider both vertical and horizontal perspectives. We must leverage mutual benefits. In our pursuit of Net Zero, we must adequately prepare ourselves, possess a deep understanding of the subject matter, and establish foundational infrastructure. Successfully achieving Net Zero by 2050 necessitates combining the strategies of relay racing and marathon running. Furthermore, the handover process must be seamless and smooth."



"DOW" Gears Up for Climate Tech

Mr. Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, President of Dow Thailand, acknowledges that climate change brings both challenges and opportunities. In response to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, including the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), businesses and industries are faced with two choices: keeping the status quo and adapting to the forthcoming measures or disrupting and transforming themselves to create new opportunities.

Dow has opted to disrupt itself by implementing a clear plan to reduce carbon emissions in its factories and products. The company has set ambitious targets for 2025, which include combating global warming by reducing carbon emissions, transforming waste into valuable products, and promoting a circular economy that emphasizes the production of goods and services using materials that can be recycled and reused.

To achieve sustainability, four crucial factors come into play:

1. Technology integration: Seamless integration of technologies is essential to effectively addressing sustainability challenges.

2. Infrastructure readiness: The necessary infrastructure must be prepared to support the implementation of sustainable technologies.

3. Supportive regulations: Regulations should act as enablers and catalysts for the adoption of sustainable technologies, with a focus on governing bodies, both new and existing.

4. Mindset change: Environmental considerations and collaboration among all stakeholders are crucial. Establishing a comprehensive ecosystem through partnerships and developing operational plans for collaborative work is vital for driving meaningful change.





"Toyota-CP" Studies Hydrogen Production

Dr. Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Assistant to the President & Chairman of Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., announced that Thailand is the first country where Toyota is implementing a hydrogen energy pilot project. With support from BIG, Thailand serves as a starting point for the adoption of alternative energy to address climate change objectives.

Toyota has formed collaborations with five Japanese automobile companies and partnered with Thai companies, including CP Group and SCG, to jointly study hydrogen production from organic waste. Additionally, the company plans to import hydrogen production equipment. In partnership with SCG, Toyota will conduct experiments using efficient solar cells.

In addition to selecting suitable vehicles such as electric pickup trucks and electric trucks, Toyota aims to collaborate with its partners to test and identify the best solutions. The company also focuses on reducing carbon emissions from transportation by leveraging data and information technology (IT). These initiatives are expected to contribute to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

"During this period of transition, we face significant challenges in finding appropriate technologies for each country, whether it is hydrogen or electricity. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, investment, and consumer understanding need to be considered. However, government support, such as import tax incentives and the facilitation of experimentation with new technologies like hydrogen, is crucially missing from the equation" emphasized Dr. Surasak.