Siam Piwat takes the lead as a world-class experience creator for first-ever global events in Thailand
Cementing its status as a source of endless inspiration
Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is further advancing its efforts to strengthen its position as a global destination developer, with emphasis on bringing never-before-seen world-class phenomena and creating the opportunities platform that ignite creativity in every aspect, inspiring people, and continuously delivering lifestyle value to everyone.
Delivering World-class Experiences Through Exclusive World-class Events
Siam Piwat has achieved remarkable success in establishing itself as a leading creator of exceptional and exclusive world-class experiences for both Thai and international customers through the years as well as in conveying the stories and magnificence of art and culture across Thailand and from diverse countries worldwide, each with its own distinct cultural heritage and identity.
Over the years, Siam Piwat has collaborated with partners across various sectors, both public and private, and transcended all boundaries in order to bring to Thai people for the first time exceptional and eye-popping world-renowned events and performances that showcase the magnificent stories of art, culture, and history from around the world. By delivering these first-ever world-class experiences, Siam Piwat has not only brought reputation to Thailand but also fostered a sense of pride among all Thais.
Experience the Soul of the East
To celebrate the 136th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Thailand and Japan and the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship, Siam Piwat is proud to have brought to the public the rich and enduring Japanese culture and spirit, which has been cherished and passed on for over 2,000 years, through “Siam Paragon: The Wondrous Japan Heritage,” held on July 6-9, 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. The event not only gave attendees an exceptional opportunity to witness Thailand’s first-ever sumo match, brought directly from the Land of the Rising Sun, but also featured an array of Japanese cultural activities, including Taiko drum performances, dance shows, and workshops, as well as food and tourism activities.
Gateway to the Ancient Latin-American Civilization
Siam Piwat was honored by the Embassy of Peru in Thailand and chosen as the venue for “Torito de Pucará: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands,” an exhibition featuring the art of ceramic bull painting, which had been put on display across the world. Exuding creativity, determination, and strong faith, this art form is a cultural heritage found in the south of Peru. The attendees were also given an opportunity to immerse themselves in the arts and culture of indigenous Mexico and witness Mexican folk dance, a rare sight to behold featuring Mexico’s historical narratives, social customs, as well as traditional costume and musical instruments.
Creativity-sparking Events from North America
Celebrating over 190 years of the robust US-Thai diplomatic ties, Siam Piwat was selected as a venue for Thai people to explore and experience American and Thai culture through the art exhibition "Rivers of Life: An Art Experience." This exhibition was the culmination of "A Tale of Two Rivers," the largest cultural exchange program initiated by the US Embassy in the last three years. Through the collaborative efforts of Thai and American artists, the contemporary art showcase brought together dance, music, and film to narrate the captivating story of rivers, with the purpose of providing enriching experiences and igniting creativity among Thai people, giving them an opportunity to discover and connect with the stories of both countries’ rivers, from the Mississippi to the Mekong River. The exhibition underscores their shared commitment to addressing environmental challenges and safeguarding their waterways.
In addition, Siam Piwat hosted a photography exhibition entitled “Take Your Seat Together” from Canada, which highlighted the distinct beauty of both Thailand and Canada as well as their shared values and natural wonders despite their being on two different continents. Using a red director's chair as a symbol, the exhibition invited visitors to take a seat in front of a large photograph, reflecting the uniqueness and diversity of both human beings and the natural environment in Thailand and Canada. The red chair also served as a symbol of joy and our responsibility to preserve the planet and care for one another as well as a link that unifies our values, attitudes, and spirituality.
Made in Italy: Exploring the World of European Design
Held at ICONSIAM, the 7th Italian Design Day was a phenomenon that showcased creative Italian designs and the distinctive “Made in Italy” identity, which was key to the success of Italy’s production and export sectors. The event also included the exhibition “ITALIA GENIALE,” featuring ADI’s creations that had won the hearts of international attendees. Premiered in Rome and Italy’s pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, the event marked the exhibition’s debut in Thailand.
As the Icon of Innovation, Siam Piwat is ready to develop a platform that sets the standard for world-class destinations and takes immense pride in being the venue of choice for various world-class experiences. Through these events, we seek to create extraordinary and unforgettable moments as well as deliver first-ever world-class experiences that inspire and broaden the horizons for all in a sustainable way, in order to ultimately fulfill the lifestyle needs to all visitors and exceed their expectations in every dimension.