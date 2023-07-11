Embracing the future: How small businesses in Thailand can thrive with the rise of Web3 technologies

According to iStock’s visual research platform, VisualGPS, over the past year, people in Thailand and the rest of Southeast Asia are placing greater focus on regaining more balance and control in their lives, with 64% (versus 54% globally) expressing that a successful life is one which my physical, mental and emotional needs are being met. When analyzing the specific impact technology is having on consumer well-being, research found 86% of people said to be excited about the impact of technology on wellness.

A holistic lens on health has been increasing in Thailand. A report by McKinsey found that consumers intend to spend more money on products and services that improve their health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, and mindfulness. This elevated consumer focus has led to an increase in technology-driven wellness trends, from blockchain-powered health apps like Health Wallet to peer to peer wellness marketplaces such as Take Me Tour.

“We are seeing a shift in how technology is depicted visually, with more emphasis on how it guides and supports us in leading healthier lives, physically, mentally and emotionally," commented Kate Rourke, Head of Creative Insights APAC at iStock. “By visualizing new technology-driven wellness trends, small and medium-sized businesses in Thailand can reflect an understanding of how technology can be used to support and guide individuals to holistic health, staying ahead of the curve in meeting the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers and building stronger connections with their audience.”