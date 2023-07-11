JW Marriott Khao Lak opens one-of-a-kind Bamboo Shark Nursery & Conservation Center in southern Thailand

Khao Lak, THAILAND (June 29, 2023) – JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites today announced the opening of its Bamboo Shark Nursery & Conservation Center, the first-of-its-kind across Marriott International’s portfolio in Asia Pacific. In collaboration with Oceans For All Foundation (OFA), the nursery and conservation center is a dedicated marine sanctuary for the Andaman Sea’s threatened bamboo sharks and offers a unique experience for guests to make a positive impact on the local marine environment as part of Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM.

Open to guests of all ages, the experience starts at an interactive education center for an introduction around the life cycle of bamboo sharks. Guests will then meet the resident marine biologist and shark expert at the aquarium nursery to learn more about their work and how they nurture sharks at different life stages, from egg incubation to the time of their release. As an optional activity, guests are also encouraged to help collect seawater from the oceanfront for the bamboo sharks’ tanks which need to be cleaned and replaced with fresh seawater every week. Finally, guests can join the center’s shark release ritual where six-month old bamboo sharks with size-advantage and higher chance of survival are released back into their natural environment.