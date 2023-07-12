Paymentology powers TrueMoney, Southeast Asia's leading e-payment service

Bangkok, Thailand - July 12, 2023 - Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor today announces the expansion of its current partnership with TrueMoney, Southeast Asia's leading e-payment services and financial services provider.

TrueMoney was established in 2013 and quickly became Thailand's leading digital financial application for all mobile carriers. In Thailand, the platform includes payment, saving and investment services. Its payment services include, TrueMoney Mastercard (previously named as WeCard), TrueMoney Cash Card, Kiosk, Express, Payment Gateway and Remittances.

Building on TrueMoney’s success in Thailand, and as part of its efforts to support financial inclusion in Cambodia, TrueMoney recently bolstered its offering with the launch of a co-branded virtual prepaid TrueMoney Mastercard supported by Cambodia’s Sathapana Bank through BIN (Banking Identification Number). Powered by its global technical payments partner, Paymentology, the virtual prepaid Mastercard card is available to the ‘unbanked’ members in the country and is further promoting cashless transactions.