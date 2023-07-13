TAT strengthens confidence of both Thai and foreign tourists with SHA safety standard logo

The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration project, or SHA, is a hygiene safety standard created in cooperation between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Department of Disease Control, Department of Health, and Department of Health Service Support of the Ministry of Public Health.

The standards cover 10 types of tourism establishments: 1. Restaurants and diners, 2. accommodation and homestays, 3. recreational activities and tourist attractions, 4. transportation, 5. travel agencies, 6. health and beauty, 7. department stores and shopping centres, 8. sports for tourism, 9. activities/meetings, theatres/entertainment, and 10. souvenir shops and other shops. At present, there are 50,000 Thai businesses nationwide certified with the SHA standard. This will help elevate and develop the Thai tourism industry, and it is considered as part of the support for hygiene confidence in Thai tourism. The programme has been applied from 2020 until the present.