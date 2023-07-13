TAT strengthens confidence of both Thai and foreign tourists with SHA safety standard logo
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has strengthened the confidence of both Thai and foreign tourists with the SHA safety standard logo to elevate Thai tourism to be safe and sustainable. Cooperation from entrepreneurs in the tourism industry, both in the public and private sectors, across the country has been received.
The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration project, or SHA, is a hygiene safety standard created in cooperation between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Department of Disease Control, Department of Health, and Department of Health Service Support of the Ministry of Public Health.
The standards cover 10 types of tourism establishments: 1. Restaurants and diners, 2. accommodation and homestays, 3. recreational activities and tourist attractions, 4. transportation, 5. travel agencies, 6. health and beauty, 7. department stores and shopping centres, 8. sports for tourism, 9. activities/meetings, theatres/entertainment, and 10. souvenir shops and other shops. At present, there are 50,000 Thai businesses nationwide certified with the SHA standard. This will help elevate and develop the Thai tourism industry, and it is considered as part of the support for hygiene confidence in Thai tourism. The programme has been applied from 2020 until the present.
TAT invites both Thai and foreign tourists to look for the SHA certificate logo in tourist attractions throughout Thailand or search for establishments that have received SHA and SHA PLUS standards via www.thailandsha.com before planning a trip in Thailand to ensure confidence in Thai tourism. The SHA project continues to operate with campaigns and close monitoring of the operators in the tourism industry to continue complying with the safety standard. In addition, TAT invites entrepreneurs who have not yet received the standard to apply for the SHA certificate to create confidence and a sustainable positive impression on tourism in Thailand.
More information on the SHA and SHA PLUS standards under the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) programme is available at www.thailandsha.com. In addition, information can be sought from Line official: @thailandsha or TAT Contact Centre, call 1672 Travel Buddy.