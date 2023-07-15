Discover new taste sensations with chef Allen’s signature selection at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Chef Allen has crafted five mouth-watering menu items exclusively for Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, including Abalone Tarts, sinfully delicious pastries topped with juicy abalone, delightful Deep-fried Gyoza with Shrimp & Asparagus, succulent Steamed Scallop, Shrimp & Spinach Dumplings, delectable Deep Fried Buns Stuffed with Pork, sublime Shrimp & Shiitake Mushroom, and truly indulgent Crispy Alaskan King Crab Dumpling Rolls and Caviar.

These authentic delicacies will be available from July to October 2023, alongside Pagoda Chinese Restaurant’s sumptuous Cantonese delicacies, including steamed dumplings, prawn spring rolls, pork buns, and sticky barbecued pork, all prepared in a classical yet contemporary style and served alongside a selection of premium Chinese teas.

Chef Allen’s signature dishes are available for lunch from 15th July until 15th October 2023, from 11.30 – 14.30 hrs. Prices start from only THB 150++ per dish.

For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or book via http://sevn.ly/xLySiiHA

