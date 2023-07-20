Funding Societies introduces “PO Financing” product line to support Thai SMEs in achieving sustainable growth with enhanced liquidity

Under their latest Purchase Order Financing products, Funding Societies offer two sub-products customizing it to different needs of the SMEs.

1) PO Financing offers loan facility up to THB 30 million to pay for goods and services to suppliers ,no collateral required with the tenor of up to 4 months.

2) PO Express is designed for small enterprises, offering a loan facility of THB 3 million, to pay for goods and services to suppliers with no collateral required with tenor of up to 3 months.

SMEs can submit purchase orders along with financial documents in order to be considered for a PO Finance credit line. When it is time to pay for goods or services, Funding Societies will make the payment directly to the supplier in full amount. On due date SMEs then make repayment to Funding Societies.

“As the COVID-19 situation improves and continuous support from the government's economic and financial policies, many financial institutions anticipate economic growth this year. Domestic consumption and exports are expanding, and efficient access to funds will further drive the rapid growth of Thai SMEs. 'PO Financing' and 'PO Express' loan facilities for small and medium enterprises will provide an additional boost to SMEs growth and are projected to contribute towards a significant portion of Funding Societies' loan disbursement this year. Designed for manufacturers and traders, the financing will enable SMEs to plan ahead effectively and remove typical concerns such as limited credit history or lack of collateral,” Mr. Jain concluded.

Funding Societies is fully prepared to support Thai SMEs to overcome financial challenges and expand their businesses . The platform assists all stakeholders, including SME manufacturers, traders, and service contractors, in various business development stages. SMEs interested in PO Financing can find more information at https://fundingsocieties.co.th/po-financing