UOB Thailand equips clients with resilience and strength amid economic flux in the mid-year outlook seminar

As the global economy experiences a slowdown, UOB Thailand advises clients to focus on building defensive portfolios with lower-risk core allocations in diversified multi-asset strategies and investment-grade bonds. Those with an appropriate risk appetite can then capture targeted tactical opportunities in Top Ideas -– Global Healthcare and Asia-ex Japan/Asean/China. The seminar also closely examines Asia-ex Japan becoming more independent from Developed Markets (DM), making it prime for investment opportunities.



Thai Economy – Resilience Amid Challenges

According to Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist at Global Economics and Market Research, UOB, the Thai economy has shown strength in its recovery from the pandemic. He said, “We expect the positive trend to continue, with projected growth of at least 3 per cent this year and even stronger growth of around 3.5 % in 2024. The recovery in the tourism sector will contribute to a current account surplus, supporting Thailand’s external sector. We are optimistic about the country’s economic outlook with stable fiscal conditions and ongoing monetary policy measures.”

Tanuwidjaja further added that the Thai economy is forecasted to encounter less significant inflationary pressure this year. Compared to the 6 per cent high in 2022, the average for this year is expected to be around 2.7 %, falling within the central bank’s goal range of 1 to 3 % for 2023. As the supply chain disruptions are improving, the inflation rate is expected to decrease and reach an average of 2.2 % in the upcoming year.