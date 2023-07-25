Google Play introduces a new screening policy for Digital Lending Applications in Thailand

Effective August 31, 2023, Google’s Financial Services policy mandates that any app containing financial features must submit a financial features declaration form (available end of July), along with supplementary information and documentation.

Developers behind personal loan apps targeting users in Thailand must complete a Personal Loan App Declaration form and submit the necessary documentation before publishing their app. They must submit proof of approval from the Bank of Thailand to offer or facilitate digital lending services in Thailand.

Google Play will also request additional information or documents relating to loan app compliance with the applicable regulatory and licensing requirements.

Unlicensed personal loan applications in Thailand will be promptly removed from the Play Store. Developers are required to immediately withdraw their apps from the Google Play Store if the submitted licenses, registrations, or declarations are no longer valid under the relevant laws.