Siam Piwat partners Cathay Pacific to offer even more lifestyle benefits to members, on ground and in the air

Mr. Dominic Perret, Regional General Manager of Cathay Pacific Southeast Asia & Southwest Pacific, said, “As a premium lifestyle brand, Cathay prides itself in bringing all that we love about travel together with everyday lifestyle. With Bangkok being one of our top destinations, our partnership with Siam Piwat reinforces our determination to take our member experience to greater heights. As ONESIAM shopping malls are highly recognised as world-class shopping and dining destinations, we are excited to launch this partnership to bring our Cathay members an even wider range of lifestyle products and services.”



Annex A: About the privileges

Two-way coins/miles conversion

1. VIZ members enjoy a conversion rate of 300 VIZ Coins to 100 Asia Miles

2. Cathay members enjoy a conversion rate of 2,500 Asia Miles to 350 VIZ Coins.

Conversion Privileges (from 1 August 2023 to 30 September 2023)

1. The first 1,000 customers who successfully convert their VIZ Coins to Asia Miles will receive extra 20% miles based on their first conversion.

2. VIZ members who sign up for Cathay membership via a dedicated link will earn up to 1,000 bonus miles.

3. The first 1,000 Cathay members who convert their miles to VIZ Coins will earn a top-up of 10% VIZ Coins.

4. Top five customers with the highest amount of VIZ Coins converted from Asia Miles (minimum 1,000 VIZ Coins) will earn extra 20,000 Asia Miles, equivalent to one Economy Class round trip ticket from Bangkok to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific.

ONESIAM Malls and SuperApp Privileges (from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024)

Customers with both VIZ and Cathay membership who shop at ONESIAM malls^ will receive:

1. A 500 THB* discount code to use on the ONESIAM SuperApp when they spend at least 1,000 THB* in a single transaction.

2. Extra 200 VIZ Coins when they spend at least 1,000 THB at SIAM participating stores (in a single day).

3. One-off free parking voucher (up to 8 hours) at ICONSIAM.

4. Monthly special deals for purchasing via ONESIAM SuperApp or at participating stores.

(Limited to first 10,000 customers who are both VIZ and Cathay members.)

Tourist Privileges (from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024)

Non-Thai Cathay members travelling to Thailand can enjoy ‘Tourist Privileges’ when they present their digital membership card/ID, boarding pass and passport at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and SIAM Premium Outlets Bangkok. They will receive:

1. Tourist Privileges from the Tourist Card or Shopper Club with up to 30% discount at participating stores at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM, or up to 70% discount at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

2. SIAM GIFT CARD, valued at 300 THB*

3. Another SIAM GIFT CARD, valued at 1,000 THB when they spend at least 20,000 THB* at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and when they present a physical copy of receipt(s) at the redemption counters for international tourists.

4. Welcome souvenir

5. Free access to the Tourist Service Center

6. Free wi-fi connection

*Terms & conditions apply.