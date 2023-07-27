Siam Piwat partners Cathay Pacific to offer even more lifestyle benefits to members, on ground and in the air
[Bangkok, Thailand] 26 July 2023: Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, owner and operator of global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is partnering one of the world’s leading airlines Cathay Pacific to bring even more lifestyle benefits to VIZ and Cathay members.
The partnership is in line with Siam Piwat's 'Co-Creation and Collaboration to Win' strategy to further enhance its premium business ecosystem, and its aim to reinforce its ‘Inclusive Luxury Lifestyle Destination’ positioning.
The strategic partnership will allow VIZ and Cathay members in Thailand to enjoy two-way VIZ coins and Asia Miles conversions between the two loyalty programmes, starting from 1 August 2023. These can be redeemed for mall privileges under Siam Piwat, and travel and lifestyle privileges with Cathay Pacific. This will be extended to members outside of Thailand at a later stage.
To celebrate the launch of this partnership, additional benefits will be offered to new members and members who make their first conversions, for a limited period. Non-Thai Cathay Pacific members travelling to Thailand can also enjoy special tourist privileges when they present their digital membership card, boarding pass and passport at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets. The full list of privileges can be found in Annex A.
Mr. Panthep Nilasinthop, Chief Customer Officer of Siam Piwat said, "As part of the company’s commitment to the Co-create & Collaboration to Win strategy, Siam Piwat actively collaborates with partners to develop business opportunities and sustainable growth models. We achieved the remarkable goal of introducing novel experiences ahead of others in both the physical and virtual worlds. As a result of the collaboration with business partners around the world, Siam Piwat is a Global Admiration that is top-of-mind in the hearts of both Thai and global customers.”
“This collaboration will strengthen the retail and international tourism business. Based on our consumer behaviours data, particularly a detailed look at their lifestyle, we discovered that our clients are avid travelers who always have a trip planned. Thus, Siam Piwat and Cathay Pacific have joined forces to create privilege campaigns between VIZ Coins and Cathay members, such as points transfers and redemption of products in famous brands’ stores in Siam Piwat’s shopping centers or ONESIAM SuperApp. The ONESIAM SuperApp offers more than 20,000 products and services, including special privileges, product discounts from various stores, free gift cards as well as convenient services for tourists.”
Mr. Dominic Perret, Regional General Manager of Cathay Pacific Southeast Asia & Southwest Pacific, said, “As a premium lifestyle brand, Cathay prides itself in bringing all that we love about travel together with everyday lifestyle. With Bangkok being one of our top destinations, our partnership with Siam Piwat reinforces our determination to take our member experience to greater heights. As ONESIAM shopping malls are highly recognised as world-class shopping and dining destinations, we are excited to launch this partnership to bring our Cathay members an even wider range of lifestyle products and services.”
Annex A: About the privileges
Two-way coins/miles conversion
1. VIZ members enjoy a conversion rate of 300 VIZ Coins to 100 Asia Miles
2. Cathay members enjoy a conversion rate of 2,500 Asia Miles to 350 VIZ Coins.
Conversion Privileges (from 1 August 2023 to 30 September 2023)
1. The first 1,000 customers who successfully convert their VIZ Coins to Asia Miles will receive extra 20% miles based on their first conversion.
2. VIZ members who sign up for Cathay membership via a dedicated link will earn up to 1,000 bonus miles.
3. The first 1,000 Cathay members who convert their miles to VIZ Coins will earn a top-up of 10% VIZ Coins.
4. Top five customers with the highest amount of VIZ Coins converted from Asia Miles (minimum 1,000 VIZ Coins) will earn extra 20,000 Asia Miles, equivalent to one Economy Class round trip ticket from Bangkok to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific.
ONESIAM Malls and SuperApp Privileges (from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024)
Customers with both VIZ and Cathay membership who shop at ONESIAM malls^ will receive:
1. A 500 THB* discount code to use on the ONESIAM SuperApp when they spend at least 1,000 THB* in a single transaction.
2. Extra 200 VIZ Coins when they spend at least 1,000 THB at SIAM participating stores (in a single day).
3. One-off free parking voucher (up to 8 hours) at ICONSIAM.
4. Monthly special deals for purchasing via ONESIAM SuperApp or at participating stores.
(Limited to first 10,000 customers who are both VIZ and Cathay members.)
Tourist Privileges (from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024)
Non-Thai Cathay members travelling to Thailand can enjoy ‘Tourist Privileges’ when they present their digital membership card/ID, boarding pass and passport at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and SIAM Premium Outlets Bangkok. They will receive:
1. Tourist Privileges from the Tourist Card or Shopper Club with up to 30% discount at participating stores at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM, or up to 70% discount at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.
2. SIAM GIFT CARD, valued at 300 THB*
3. Another SIAM GIFT CARD, valued at 1,000 THB when they spend at least 20,000 THB* at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and when they present a physical copy of receipt(s) at the redemption counters for international tourists.
4. Welcome souvenir
5. Free access to the Tourist Service Center
6. Free wi-fi connection
*Terms & conditions apply.