lululemon hits 100 store milestone in Asia Pacific, unveiling its first store in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, 27 July 2023 -- lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) will open the doors to the brand’s first store in Thailand on 28 July. Located in CentralWorld in Bangkok, the new store also marks the brand’s 100th store in the Asia Pacific region, demonstrating continued international expansion, in line with its Power of Three x 2 growth plan.
The Thailand store opening strengthens lululemon’s dedication to promoting well-being, fostering community, and inspiring a vibrant and healthy lifestyle. The brand extends a warm invitation to the local community in Bangkok, providing them with the opportunity to discover lululemon's innovative products and immersive offerings. This expansion perfectly aligns with the growing demand for premium activewear and wellness-related experiences in Thailand and across the wider region.
“As a brand that stands for wellbeing, we’re excited to launch in Thailand where balance is an intrinsic part of daily life and people’s passion for active lifestyles is growing,” said Gareth Pope, Senior Vice President, APAC. “With the opening of our first store in Bangkok, we look forward to connecting with Thai guests and fostering a vibrant community that aligns with our core values, helping people elevate their potential and feel their best.”
The new store will feature products for yoga, running, training, and various play categories like golf, tennis, hike and On The Move. Thai guests will enjoy access to the brand’s signature products, including the Align™ pants for women, made from weightless Nulu™ fabric, and the ABC pants for men, offering all-day comfort and freedom of movement in a casual slim-fit style.
To deepen its connection with the local community, lululemon has named “Pob” Tripob Laoudom, co-owner of Iron Hive Gym, as its first Thailand Ambassador. Additionally, the brand will collaborate with leading fitness influencers Amanda Obdam, Miss Universe Thailand 2020, and “Ploy” Kunamas Pornpratharnwech, wellbeing advocate and owner of Polli’s Cafe. Together, they will engage communities and contribute to product testing and development. lululemon recently launched a new brand campaign, Get Into It, to underscores its dedication to providing Thai guests with community experiences that prioritize overall wellness, with a focus on its popular lululemon Align™ bottoms and the versatile ABC Pant featuring Utilitech™ Fabric, ensuring comfort, style, and four-way stretch for enhanced flexibility.
Market expansion is one of three key pillars in lululemon’s “Power of Three ×2” growth strategy. In the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, lululemon opened seven new company-operated stores, bringing the total count to 662 stores by the end of the period, while its expansion into Thailand further boosts momentum in the Asia Pacific region.
lululemon invites the local community in Bangkok to embrace this new store as a hub for connection, growth, and empowerment. Join the "sweatlife" journey at lululemon's CentralWorld location, where fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers can come together, share their passions, and embark on a transformative path towards a balanced and fulfilling life.