lululemon hits 100 store milestone in Asia Pacific, unveiling its first store in Bangkok, Thailand

The Thailand store opening strengthens lululemon’s dedication to promoting well-being, fostering community, and inspiring a vibrant and healthy lifestyle. The brand extends a warm invitation to the local community in Bangkok, providing them with the opportunity to discover lululemon's innovative products and immersive offerings. This expansion perfectly aligns with the growing demand for premium activewear and wellness-related experiences in Thailand and across the wider region.

“As a brand that stands for wellbeing, we’re excited to launch in Thailand where balance is an intrinsic part of daily life and people’s passion for active lifestyles is growing,” said Gareth Pope, Senior Vice President, APAC. “With the opening of our first store in Bangkok, we look forward to connecting with Thai guests and fostering a vibrant community that aligns with our core values, helping people elevate their potential and feel their best.”

The new store will feature products for yoga, running, training, and various play categories like golf, tennis, hike and On The Move. Thai guests will enjoy access to the brand’s signature products, including the Align™ pants for women, made from weightless Nulu™ fabric, and the ABC pants for men, offering all-day comfort and freedom of movement in a casual slim-fit style.