‘Khao Thup Kwai for Community’: A land rehabilitation project featured in sustainability

In the eyes of Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), Khao Thup Kwai is the heart of the community and natural environment, and serves as a learning center for iron ore production. The “Khao Thup Kwai for Community” project is thus initiated with this fact in mind in order to best benefit the surrounding communities and to contribute the sustainable land use outcomes throughout five years project from 2023 to 2027.

Development ideas were discussed and exchanged among the government and related agencies, including the community according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which focuses on multisectoral participation, engaging the government, communities and businesses. The model also aligns with the framework of the coming COP28 meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by highlighting the effort to build and expand partnerships, making seemingly unsurmountable challenges more possible.

“Besides the collaboration with various agencies, the involvement of community people will be a key determining factor for the success of the project- if their ideas and/or contribution are valued and taken into consideration, covering community water resources, learning resources, health and exercise spaces, ecotourism areas, and so on,” said Dr. Chana

The land rehabilitation and development of the ex-iron ore mine will be implemented in with three main objectives for community. The first part covers an area of 96,000m2 of the original mining pit, and 28,800m2 of which will be converted into a community reservoir of 300,000m3.





The second part focuses on the surrounding of the mining pit to develop the area for community recreational and health spaces.

The third part is for biodiversity in upgrading the area as to be a new destination for tourist and learning center in Lopburi. To add more charms and attraction, beautiful local plant species, such as golden shower trees (Cassia fistulosa L.), bungor tree (Lagerstroemia floribunda), and pink trumpet tree (Tabebuia rosea), will be grown along both sides of the road leading to the project. In addition, the project will pave nature study trails and trekking routes to the historical mine, cave, and scenic top points of Khao Thup Kwai.

Furthermore, an outdoor exhibition will be established to talk about the old days of the area and how it has been undergoing changes. This is an outdoor learning resource for ecology, mineral geology, and the history of ancient iron ore mining. The 280,000m2 of forest area around Khao Thup Kwai will be improved and conserved as a community carbon sink. Including, office for project administration, is expected to be completed by 2023.

“This development project, “Khao Thup Kwai for Community” is continuing to build awareness of the great work done by TCMA member-the Siam Cement PLC in collaboration and support from all parties to develop land available for serving the needs of present and future generations after mining ends. With the launch today, the area of 96,000m2 in the west side once occupied by the mine, plant trees, and develop tourist attractions on the east side of the Phahonyothin Road,” the Chairman of TCMA added.

Once an iron ore mining, “Khao Thup Kwai for Community” is opening up new possibilities to the community. The large community reservoir with bountiful environment and stunning landscape embellished with seasonal colours be a new check-in point and learning resource for youth and the public. TCMA is expecting that “Khao Thup Kwai for Community” will provide ongoing value to community, to contribute the sustainable land use outcomes, and also to support economic growth, social wellbeing, and environmental sustainability in Huai Pong Subdistrict, Lopburi Province.