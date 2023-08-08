Centara Grand named strongest brand in Thailand by Brand Finance

Centara Hotels & Resorts, is thrilled to announce that its flagship brand, Centara Grand, has been recognised as the strongest brand in Thailand by Brand Finance's prestigious Thailand 50 2023 report. This esteemed ranking highlights Centara Grand's exceptional performance in terms of brand equity, trust, and value over the past year.

Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation and strategy consultancy, evaluates thousands of renowned brands across various sectors and countries annually, with its Thailand 50 2023 report showcasing the top 50 most valuable and strongest brands in the country.

This year, Centara Grand emerged as Thailand’s strongest brand with both an impressive brand strength index score and strong financial results contributing to the brand’s overall ranking, something which will surely only be enhanced by the recent opening of the first Centara hotel in Japan – Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. Centara Grand's top position signifies not only its outstanding brand equity but also the trust and loyalty it has garnered from the public and guests alike. With the ranking partly based on surveys, this accolade underscores the faith in Centara Grand as a leading hospitality brand.