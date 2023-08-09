Porsche Thailand by AAS Group curates exciting customer activities alongside race     

This event also marked the first time the one-make series has come back to Thailand after four years, and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the popular racing championship with a history spanning 231 races and more than 198 competitors from 21 countries and regions. As Porsche commemorates its 75th anniversary of sports cars, Porsche Thailand also marks its own 30th anniversary, and took this opportunity to inject some motorsport passion into its vibrant year-long anniversary celebrations, with highlights thus far including a special 911 Carrera GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition sports car, and a colourful sneaker collection designed with in collaboration with PUMA.

Porsche Thailand collaborated with Porsche Carrera Cup Asia to bring an exciting lineup of activities curated for their customers, including exclusive access to track facilities, exclusive track time to test drive a variety of high-performance Porsche models as well as special interactions with Porsche Certified Instructor such as Khun Aritat Chalermpongs and Khun Kantadhee Kusiri.

Winners of a special lucky draw this past weekend also had the opportunity to ride shotgun alongside Sascha Maassen, veteran racing driver and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner in a specially-prepared 911 GT3 Cup.