Enjoy the finest Fruits de Mer with loved ones this Mother’s Day at ‘Bistrot De La Mer’
Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a memorable seafood feast at Bistrot De La Mer, Bangkok’s home of the best French Mediterranean cuisine.
From Saturday 12th to Monday 14th August Bistrot De La Mer is welcoming families with a set menu for 2-3 people for THB 3,600 ++. Every mom will be presented with a rose to show how much they are loved.
The special Mother’s Day set menu features Half Dozen Fine De Claire Oysters with mignonette, chili-lemon sauce, House Smoked Salmon served with white asparagus, sauce gribiche, Pork Pate with pickled vegetables, sourdough, Brittany Lobster Bisque with tomato, cognac, Braised Beef Cheek served with Alsace bacon, champignon, burgundy wine and Atlantic Sea Bass Fillet with sauce vierge, fennel salad. Side dishes include Mashed Potato with bordier butter and Roasted baby broccolini with black garlic and amaranth. End your lovely Mother’s Day meal with Strawberry Consomme with iced chocolate parfait chocolate wafer.
In addition to the Mother’s Day set menu, diners can also order from the a la carte menu, choosing from fresh ‘catch-of-the-day’, as well as seafood favourites including imported oysters and caviar from the sea, Wagyu steaks from the Bistrot De La Mer grill, or vegetarian favourites such as grilled eggplant steak and mussels mariniere.
During the meal diners can take in the views of the Bangkok skyline as Bistrot De La Mer occupies floor 19 of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.
De La Mer is open every day for lunch (12.00 – 15.00) and dinner (17.00 – 22.00).
For more information or to make a reservation, call +66 2 095 9999 or email [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the happenings.