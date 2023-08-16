Gamers Unite: 'Show No Limit' and 'Online Station' join forces for dual epic events
Double the fun and excitement! Set to be bigger and more immersive than ever before... Two significant players in Thailand's gaming industry "Show No Limit" and "Online Station" join forces to unveil the ultimate gaming spectacle event in Southeast Asia - "Thailand Game Show 2023".
Under the concept of "Assemble", in a groundbreaking partnership between Thailand Game Show and Wonder Festival, the world's largest toy and pop culture exhibition directly imported from Japan, this exhibition offers Thai audiences a firsthand encounter with the largest cultural extravaganza, an experience like never before.
This unique synergy spanning across a venue area of over 22,000 square meters at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, accommodates an extensive audience and leading partners.
Bringing all the excitement under one roof, the event is set to feature an exceptional array of manufacturers and model-makers from around the world, accompanied by engaging workshops from experts and renowned collectors.
Attendees can anticipate encountering an exclusive collection of limited edition collectables and various items, all thoughtfully curated within the same event space, creating an all-encompassing gaming experience that everyone has been eagerly awaiting.
The event is also set to feature offerings from distinguished game publishers, both local and international. This includes notable titles such as Nintendo Switch by Synnex, Arena Breakout, Blue Archive, WarGaming, Gen Play, Perfect World Games, Gyeonggi-do, PTW Korea, Gamiqo, Intel, and Gambitghost Studio will be part of the stellar lineup.
These gaming attractions are accompanied by an array of gaming gear products that promise thrill and excitement, including renowned brands such as Western Digital, Intel, Predator, Logitech, Steelseries, Corsair, Red Dragon, RAZEAK, SIGNO E-Sport, NubwoXEGA, and Razer.
Get ready for a double dose of excitement from October 20-22, 2023, at Halls 1-2 for Wonder Festival Bangkok 2023 and Halls 3-4 for Thailand Game Show 2023, both taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
Pongsuk Hiranprueck, CEO of Show No Limit Co., Ltd. stated, "It is an event that brings together the epitome of gaming and toy exhibitions. Bringing together a world-class toy and pop culture extravaganza, we are confident that participants will have a blast, receive impressive experiences, and have the excellent opportunity for various toy brands and Art Toys to showcase their creations to the main audience of hundreds of thousands. As always, the Cosplay Contest, an indispensable highlight, will be present, and this year, we have received support from Tao Kae Noi, offering prizes worth 500,000 Baht."
Torboon Puangmaha, Managing Director of Online Station, True Digital Group Co., Ltd., remarked, "Our collaboration with Wonder Festival, a legendary Japanese exhibition featuring iconic toys and figures, promises to deliver double the excitement and entertainment. The lineup is sure to captivate everyone, showcasing highly anticipated game studios and special activities such as the 'Nice to Z You' game, a collaboration between Online Station and Jumbo Jumps Studio, along with 'zbing z', Thailand's No. 1 YouTuber. Exclusive giveaways include the limited-edition OS TGS 2023 Skin, available nowhere else."
Jenny Wang, Managing Director of JSC Co., Ltd. Wonder Festival Bangkok Committee expressed her excitement, saying, "As the world's largest showcase of toys and pop culture, Wonder Festival has a legacy dating back to 1985 in Japan. This renowned event has gained the trust of enthusiasts, collectors, and creators, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees who gather to appreciate, learn, and share their passion."