Gamers Unite: 'Show No Limit' and 'Online Station' join forces for dual epic events

Under the concept of "Assemble", in a groundbreaking partnership between Thailand Game Show and Wonder Festival, the world's largest toy and pop culture exhibition directly imported from Japan, this exhibition offers Thai audiences a firsthand encounter with the largest cultural extravaganza, an experience like never before.

This unique synergy spanning across a venue area of over 22,000 square meters at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, accommodates an extensive audience and leading partners.

Bringing all the excitement under one roof, the event is set to feature an exceptional array of manufacturers and model-makers from around the world, accompanied by engaging workshops from experts and renowned collectors.

Attendees can anticipate encountering an exclusive collection of limited edition collectables and various items, all thoughtfully curated within the same event space, creating an all-encompassing gaming experience that everyone has been eagerly awaiting.

The event is also set to feature offerings from distinguished game publishers, both local and international. This includes notable titles such as Nintendo Switch by Synnex, Arena Breakout, Blue Archive, WarGaming, Gen Play, Perfect World Games, Gyeonggi-do, PTW Korea, Gamiqo, Intel, and Gambitghost Studio will be part of the stellar lineup.

These gaming attractions are accompanied by an array of gaming gear products that promise thrill and excitement, including renowned brands such as Western Digital, Intel, Predator, Logitech, Steelseries, Corsair, Red Dragon, RAZEAK, SIGNO E-Sport, NubwoXEGA, and Razer.