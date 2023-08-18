Ministry of Crab serves Sri Lanka style fresh crab to Bangkok diners

Ministry of Crab, located in one of Bangkok’s prime food and entertainment districts on Sukhumvit Soi 31, is a homage to Sri Lanka’s mud crab and the ways in which it can be cooked, and opened in 2019 as the Thai division of the original Ministry of Crab in Sri Lanka.

Guests are presented with a casual and spontaneous style of dining in a colonial-style setting that is inspired by the Colombo flagship. The two-storey restaurant welcomes guests on the ground floor with an open kitchen accompanied by seating for 30, while an upstairs bar welcomes another 56 guests.

The crabs are sourced largely from Thailand’s southern peninsula, and from Sri Lanka. No farmed crabs are used, only those caught in the wild. This means their supply is based on the daily catch, which depends on rainfall, strong winds, and ambient temperature.

The restaurant has a no-freezer policy, meaning that everything is served perfectly fresh. No undersized or meatless crabs are used, and there is no use at all of canned, artificial, or frozen crab meat.