Bhutan Bird Festival to be held from November 13-15 at Bhutan’s Eco-tourism Capital, Zhemgang
The annual bird festival will be held featuring bird-watching hikes, local cuisines, fly-fishing and river rafting
(Thimphu, August 2023): Bhutan’s Department of Tourism (DoT) has confirmed that the annual Bhutan Bird Festival will be held from November 13-15, 2023 at Tingtibi in Zhemgang district, known as the eco-tourism capital of Bhutan.
Located in central Bhutan, about 6 hours’ drive from Thimphu, and sharing borders with three protected areas - Royal Manas National Park, Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park and Phrumsengla National Park - Zhemgang is a biodiversity hotspot and a popular birding destination. It is home to over 500 species of birds including Pallas's Fish Eagle, Satyr Tragopan, Rufous-necked Hornbill, Spotted Elachura, Blue-capped Rock Thrush, Emerald Cuckoo, Nuthatch, and the critically endangered White-bellied Heron. Besides the rich central Bhutan avifauna, Zhemgang is a place teeming with subtropical biodiversity, with the highest density of Bengal Tiger, and home to Golden Langur that is endemic to Bhutan. Bhutan’s largest river basins, the Mangde Chhu and Drangme Chhu basins are also located here.
The three-day bird festival is a fascinating event, aimed to promote birding and upscale eco-tourism in the region, and to enhance the local economy. The festival will feature cultural and entertainment programs by local bands, dancers and singers, mask dances and traditional Bhutanese music. There will be food stalls displaying signature local cuisines such as kharang (maize grits), smoked fish, bamboo shoots, pickles, fruits and cereals, and tongpa, alcoholic beverages made from wheat, served in bamboo containers, a favourite of locals and foreign visitors alike. The people of Zhemgang are also famous for their art of cane and bamboo weaving, which is one of the thirteen traditional arts and crafts of Bhutan. Beautiful and creative objects woven from cane and bamboo such as household items, containers, quivers, plates and jewellery holders will be displayed at the festival. Visitors can also participate in drawing competitions and traditional games, and enjoy hiking along the beautiful bird-watching trails. Beyond the festival ground, visitors have the option to go for healing hot-spring baths and recreational fishing (catch and release) using local traps or fly-fishing equipment. They can also go for white water rafting in the Mangde Chhu and Drangme Chhu basins.
Today, Bhutan has recorded more than 700 bird species. The country is home to many globally threatened species including 4 critically endangered species, White-bellied Heron, Baer's Pochard, White-rumped Vulture, and Red-headed Vulture. Birds in Bhutan are easy to sight as Bhutanese people do not kill or hunt birds; they coexist with them and nature. There are three top bird watching routes in Bhutan. The Narphu - Samdrup Jongkhar birding route lies within an altitude range of 150 - 1900m, and recorded a total of 262 bird species. The tiny Narphu town saddles on the ridgeline at the base of the jaw dropping Narphu cliff. The Shechamthang - Waklaytar birding route lies within an altitude range of 311 - 1960m, and recorded a total of 291 bird species.
This birding route begins at the floodplains of Sarpang Dzongkhag, climbing towards Tsirang Dzongkhag, and descends to Changche by Punatshangchu. The Rimchu - Gasa birding route lies within an altitude range of 1345 - 2817m, and recorded a total of 204 bird species. This birding route passes through the Jigme Dorji National Park, on the bank of Mochu river. Experience bird watching in the pristine natural environment of the world’s first carbon negative country.
“Zhemgang, located in south-central Bhutan is a popular biodiversity hotspot, known for its rich wildlife, avifauna and subtropical forests. The annual Bird Festival is an exciting event that brings visitors from across the country and abroad to Zhemgang where they can enjoy the natural beauty of central Bhutan. We believe that this festival will not only promote birding and wildlife in Zhemgang, but also raise awareness on the significance of conservation and sustainability efforts, especially of the endangered species found in the region. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the local communities and support their economy. Let's soar to new heights together!” concluded Dorji Dhradhul, the Director General of the Department of Tourism.
Visit https://bhutan.travel/ for updated information on Bhutan tourism, and follow the Department of Tourism on Facebook and Instagram.