Bhutan Bird Festival to be held from November 13-15 at Bhutan’s Eco-tourism Capital, Zhemgang

Today, Bhutan has recorded more than 700 bird species. The country is home to many globally threatened species including 4 critically endangered species, White-bellied Heron, Baer's Pochard, White-rumped Vulture, and Red-headed Vulture. Birds in Bhutan are easy to sight as Bhutanese people do not kill or hunt birds; they coexist with them and nature. There are three top bird watching routes in Bhutan. The Narphu - Samdrup Jongkhar birding route lies within an altitude range of 150 - 1900m, and recorded a total of 262 bird species. The tiny Narphu town saddles on the ridgeline at the base of the jaw dropping Narphu cliff. The Shechamthang - Waklaytar birding route lies within an altitude range of 311 - 1960m, and recorded a total of 291 bird species.

This birding route begins at the floodplains of Sarpang Dzongkhag, climbing towards Tsirang Dzongkhag, and descends to Changche by Punatshangchu. The Rimchu - Gasa birding route lies within an altitude range of 1345 - 2817m, and recorded a total of 204 bird species. This birding route passes through the Jigme Dorji National Park, on the bank of Mochu river. Experience bird watching in the pristine natural environment of the world’s first carbon negative country.

“Zhemgang, located in south-central Bhutan is a popular biodiversity hotspot, known for its rich wildlife, avifauna and subtropical forests. The annual Bird Festival is an exciting event that brings visitors from across the country and abroad to Zhemgang where they can enjoy the natural beauty of central Bhutan. We believe that this festival will not only promote birding and wildlife in Zhemgang, but also raise awareness on the significance of conservation and sustainability efforts, especially of the endangered species found in the region. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the local communities and support their economy. Let's soar to new heights together!” concluded Dorji Dhradhul, the Director General of the Department of Tourism.

