HELLO! BEAUTY AWARDS 2023
Celebrating Excellence in Best Products and Beauty Innovations Aligned with the Theme 'Nurture Nature, Embrace Beauty'
Once more for the HELLO! Beauty Awards 2023 event, a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating top-notch beauty products and groundbreaking innovations. This event stems from an extensive survey, self-care tips shared by prominent Thai celebrities, year-long product trials, and the meticulous selection of premier beauty institutions across various domains by the esteemed beauty editorial team at HELLO! Thailand. In its 6th year, this edition took place at The Botanical House Bangkok, a picturesque location nestled in nature. This venue perfectly aligns with the theme of this year's event, centered around the idea of "Sustainable Beauty."
The event buzzed with vibrant energy as distinguished guests, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts gathered to eagerly anticipate the unveiling of winning products and acclaimed beauty institutions. The occasion was graced by the presence of Björn Rettig, Chief Executive Officer of BurdaLuxury Asia and India, who delivered a warm welcome address to the esteemed guests and representatives from various beauty brands. Additionally, Kessuda Marawichai, Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Thailand, expressively presented the overarching theme of this year's event.
She said, “Marking its sixth consecutive year, HELLO! proudly continues its tradition of recognizing outstanding beauty product brands and prominent beauty institutes. The selection process is meticulously curated, involving an analysis of purchasing behaviors and product usage preferences of renowned Thai celebrities, and the valuable insights provided by distinguished beauty bloggers. Through this approach, the event culminates in the identification of the top brands across diverse beauty categories, ultimately determining the recipient of the Celebrities' Choices award. Furthermore, the event showcases products that have undergone rigorous evaluation by HELLO! magazine's editors. These assessments ensure that the products demonstrate exceptional performance and align with the standards required for recognition in the Editors' Choices categories across various domains.”
The HELLO! Beauty Awards 2023 are presented through two primary categories. For the Editors' Choices Awards, honorees are handpicked by the discerning editorial team at HELLO! Thailand. The Celebrities' Choices Awards, accolades result from meticulous surveys and a comprehensive understanding of the preferences and behaviors of esteemed Thai celebrities. These two categories collectively encompass a grand total of 11 distinct beauty product sub-categories.
HONORARY AWARDS
- Dr. Saran Wannachamras, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Wansiri Hospital
- Dr. Sunida Yuthayotin, M.D., the American Board Certified Dermatologist in
Aesthetic Laser Technology, CEO and Founder of Nida Esth' Medical Centre
- Dr. Natthapat Minchaiynunt, M.D., Medical Director of Alpha Medical Clinic
BEAUTY PLATINUM AWARDS
- THE MOST TRUSTED DERMAL FILLER SPECIALIST: Chalita Clinic
- THE BEST ULTHERA FACELIFT CLINIC: THE KLINIQUE
- THE MOST TRUSTED EYELID SURGERY TECHNIQUES: Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED THERMAGE FLX CLINIC: Mediglow Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED 'AGE REVERSE' SPECIALIST WITH HYBRID REJUVENATION: Rajdhevee Clinic
Editors' Choices
THE SHINING STAR OF THAI BRANDS
- THE BEST MOISTURIZER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: INGU Green Tea Calming Cream
- THE BEST PLANT-BASED HIGH-PROTEIN SHAKES FOR LEAN SHAPE AND MUSCLE GAIN: MANA Pro Lean Plant Protein
- THE BEST FACIAL SUNSCREEN: Rajdhevee Clinic Perfecting Blue Light Sunscreen
- THE BEST BODY OIL: Erb Dazzling Spring Body Oil
- THE BEST PERFUME OIL: PAÑPURI Eternal Sunshine Extract Perfume Oil
- THE BEST MOISTURIZER FOR HYPERPIGMENTATION AND MELASMA: Swiss Lab Nature Power Cream
- THE BEST RADIANT CC CREAM: Cathy Doll Speed White CC Cream
SPF50 PA+++
- THE MOST BENEFICIAL MINERAL WATER: 6ty Degrees Mineral Water
THE MOST TRUSTED NON-SURGICAL AESTHETIC PROCEDURES
- THE MOST TRUSTED LIPOSUCTION AND LIPOFILLING TECHNIQUE: Amara Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED SKIN BOOSTER: SMPF Complex
- THE MOST TRUSTED FINE THREAD LIFTING SPECIALIST: Napassaree Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED THERMAGE EYES SPECIALIST: Privilege Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED UNDER-EYE FILLER SPECIALIST: The Clover Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED NON-INVASIVE FACELIFT SPECIALIST: Romrawin Clinic
- THE BEST FACIAL TRANSFORMATION RESULT: LBC Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED STERILIZED HYDROGEL MASK FOR HOSPITAL & CLINIC USE: Skin O’Clock Pure BIM Hydrating Gel Mask
THE MOST TRUSTED COSMETIC PLASTIC SURGERY
- THE MOST TRUSTED RHINOPLASTY DESIGN SPECIALIST: Emma Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED BREAST AUGMENTATION SPECIALIST: Dermaster
- THE MOST TRUSTED PERSONALISED DESIGN TECHNIQUE FOR RIB CARTILAGE RHINOPLASTY: S45 Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED MEDICAL HAIR CENTER: Hairtran Clinic
- THE MOST TRUSTED OPEN TECHNIQUE RHINOPLASTY SPECIALIST: Theerathorn Clinic
THE MOST RECOGNISED & TRUSTWORTHY SUPPLEMENT MANUFACTURER
- THE MOST RECOGNISED & TRUSTWORTHY SUPPLEMENT MANUFACTURER: Brother Global Co., Ltd.
THE RISING STAR OF SUSTAINABLE BRANDS
- THE RISING STAR OF SUSTAINABLE BRANDS: Aveda Botanical Repair Bond-Building Styling Crème
- THE RISING STAR OF SUSTAINABLE BRANDS: Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream
- THE RISING STAR OF SUSTAINABLE BRANDS: Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Advanced Serum
Celebrities' Choices
THE BEST OF SKINCARE
- THE BEST MAKEUP REMOVER: Bioderma Sensible H2O Micellar Water
- THE BEST FACIAL CLEANSER: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
- THE BEST FACIAL ESSENCE: Shiseido Eudermine Activating Essence
- THE BEST FACIAL SERUM: Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum
- THE BEST MOISTURIZER: N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Cream
- THE BEST EYE CREAM: La Mer The Eye Concentrate
- THE BEST FACIAL SUNSCREEN: Kanebo Veil of Day
- THE BEST LIP BALM: Burt's Bee Lip Balm
- THE BEST FACIAL MASK: Cle de Peau Beauté Precious Gold Vitality Mask
- THE BEST SHEET MASK: The History of Whoo Bichup Moisture Anti-Aging Mask
- THE BEST FACIAL MASSAGER: Foreo Bear
- THE BEST AMPOULES: mesoestetic Antiaging Flash Ampoules
- THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT SUN CREAM: Cathy Doll Ultra Light Sun Fluid SPF50 PA++++
THE BEST OF HAIR CARE, BODY CARE AND FRAGRANCE
- THE BEST SHAMPOO & CONDITIONER: Olaplex No.4 & No.5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner
- THE BEST HAIR STYLING TOOLS: Dyson Airwrap™
- THE BEST FRAGRANCE: Giorgio Armani Si Passione Eau de Parfum
- THE BEST BODY CLEANSER: L’Occitane en Provence Almond Shower Oil
- THE BEST BODY OIL: Clarins Contour Treatment Oil
- THE BEST BODY LOTION: Jergens Daily Moisture
- THE BEST BODY SUNSCREEN: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF40
- THE BEST TOOTHPASTE FOR FRESH BREATH: SKYNLAB Premium Fresh Smile Toothpaste
THE MOST TRUSTED NON-SURGICAL AESTHETIC PROCEDURE
- THE MOST TRUSTED FILLER INJECTION TECHNIQUES: Romrawin Clinic
- THE MOST RECOGNISED LASER AND SKIN CLINIC: The Demis Clinic
THE BEST SPA
- THE BEST LUXURY DAY SPA: Paris Spa
Let us extend a resounding applause to the exceptional beauty brands and esteemed beauty institutes that have risen to the pinnacle of excellence, capturing the hearts of both beauty enthusiasts and the discerning eyes of HELLO!'s dedicated beauty bloggers and editors who have gathered here to witness this momentous occasion. Join us in congratulating these cosmetic brands and establishments that have excelled. For further information, please visit th.hellomagazine.com.