Once more for the HELLO! Beauty Awards 2023 event, a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating top-notch beauty products and groundbreaking innovations. This event stems from an extensive survey, self-care tips shared by prominent Thai celebrities, year-long product trials, and the meticulous selection of premier beauty institutions across various domains by the esteemed beauty editorial team at HELLO! Thailand. In its 6th year, this edition took place at The Botanical House Bangkok, a picturesque location nestled in nature. This venue perfectly aligns with the theme of this year's event, centered around the idea of "Sustainable Beauty."

The event buzzed with vibrant energy as distinguished guests, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts gathered to eagerly anticipate the unveiling of winning products and acclaimed beauty institutions. The occasion was graced by the presence of Björn Rettig, Chief Executive Officer of BurdaLuxury Asia and India, who delivered a warm welcome address to the esteemed guests and representatives from various beauty brands. Additionally, Kessuda Marawichai, Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Thailand, expressively presented the overarching theme of this year's event.