Love in Museum Pattaya’s Grand Opening at Bali Hai Pier

Love in Museum Pattaya, the latest museum in Pattaya City, is located at Bali Hai Pier. Its grand opening ceremony, presided over by Pattaya City’s mayor Mr. Poramet Ngampichet, took place on 18 August 2023.

Mr. Kim Hyun Chul, founder of Love in Museum, reveals that this new museum features hundreds of amazing exhibits as renowned Thai and international artists, whose name are associated with love, have accepted invitations to make contributions every year. Visitors therefore will be able to immerse themselves in and enjoy the artistic creations by artists from various countries and different cultural backgrounds. Taking the theme of love, exhibits are in the forms of paintings, sculptures, installation arts, photos, and theatrical performances. There is really a great variety of arts for visitors to explore.

Developed with the budget of over Bt60million, Love in Museum Pattaya spans over 2,000 square meters of space. Its exhibitions are well designed for impressive quality and visitor experience. This place is establishing itself as a new attraction for art / culture-loving tourists in not just Pattaya but also all other parts of Thailand.

The Love in Museum founder says he decided to launch his concept museum in Pattaya City because it is a world-famous tourist destination. Pattaya City is vibrant and dynamic thanks to its diversity. Apart from beach and the sea, Pattaya City is also home to historical sites and nightlife districts. Boasting a nice blend of traditional culture and modern lifestyles, Pattaya is hugely popular among Thais and foreigners alike. By basing itself in Pattaya City, Love in Museum has a stronger chance of attracting public interest and visitors.