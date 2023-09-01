Bangkok goes green: MRT’s Blue and Purple lines to be partially powered by solar energy
Thailand’s first major effort to put solar energy to public use was finalised on August 29 with a contract being signed between CKPower (CKP) and Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM).
CKP, a leading producer of electricity from renewable energy in Asean, signed an agreement with BEM, operator of Bangkok’s subway system as well as several expressways, to use solar energy to power trains for the first time in Thailand.
The two parties will combine their knowledge and funds to install a solar energy system on the MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkon Line (Blue Line) and the MRT Chalong Ratchatham Line (Purple Line), covering a total of 71 kilometres and 54 stations.
“This is the first time in Thailand that solar energy is being used to power a rail transit system,” said Thanawat Trivisvavet, CKP’s managing director. “We are proud to be the first power producer in Thailand to enter such a historic deal. The contract also paves the way for the application of solar energy in new industries, and promotes the use of renewable energy in Thailand.”
Thanawat added that the contract between CKP and BEM aims to produce electricity from solar panels to feed MRT trains 45.2 gigawatts, or 12% of the estimated energy that the two lines use. This system should be in place for at least 25 years.
“CKP will use its expertise in renewable energy at the regional level to design, install and maintain the solar power system for MRT trains,” he said. “We hope this project will help set an example for other mass transit operators and push Thailand towards becoming a full-scale renewable energy-powered society,” he said.
Thanawat added that this project is part of CKP’s three-year plan initiated in 2022, in which the company aims to more than double its business by 2024, including increasing the generation of electricity from solar, wind and water from 2,000 to 4,800 megawatts.
CKP’s generation capacity from renewable energy is currently at 93%, the highest among Thailand’s large power producers.
Sombat Kitjalaksana, managing director of BEM, added that by using solar energy to power the MRT trains, the company expects to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an equivalent of 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
“The collaboration with CKP will also help us achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2065, as well as reduce our electricity cost,” he added.
Sombat said that BEM has prepared a space of 106,000 square metres in six locations to install solar panels to generate electricity. These include the rooftops of train maintenance depots, parking buildings, and BEM’s office buildings.
“This project will serve as a stepping stone for future cooperation between the two companies under a plan to find sustainable power sources to feed the ever-expanding transit system,” he added.
The project’s engineering design is expected to be complete by January next year, and construction will begin shortly after in the following month.
By August 2024, some sections of the Blue and Purple lines will start using solar energy, and the project is expected to generate electricity at full capacity by February 2025.
The MRT Blue Line covers about 48km around Bangkok and has 38 stations. The line passes through several residential and business districts as well as cultural spots.
The MRT Purple Line, meanwhile, connects the northern and western Bangkok covering 23km and 16 stations.