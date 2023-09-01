Bangkok goes green: MRT’s Blue and Purple lines to be partially powered by solar energy

CKP, a leading producer of electricity from renewable energy in Asean, signed an agreement with BEM, operator of Bangkok’s subway system as well as several expressways, to use solar energy to power trains for the first time in Thailand.

The two parties will combine their knowledge and funds to install a solar energy system on the MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkon Line (Blue Line) and the MRT Chalong Ratchatham Line (Purple Line), covering a total of 71 kilometres and 54 stations.

“This is the first time in Thailand that solar energy is being used to power a rail transit system,” said Thanawat Trivisvavet, CKP’s managing director. “We are proud to be the first power producer in Thailand to enter such a historic deal. The contract also paves the way for the application of solar energy in new industries, and promotes the use of renewable energy in Thailand.”

Thanawat added that the contract between CKP and BEM aims to produce electricity from solar panels to feed MRT trains 45.2 gigawatts, or 12% of the estimated energy that the two lines use. This system should be in place for at least 25 years.