Adidas unveils illegally fast ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG – So much technology in a running shoe, it's not allowed in elite races

INNOVATION ON INNOVATION

A testament to adidas’ continued effort to develop the most advanced products for its global running community, the shoe benefits from a series of innovative technological updates including:

• STRUNG UPPER - The STRUNG upper is meticulously crafted with layered strengthening in areas in the midfoot and heel that require it most and targeted flexibility in key expansion zones in the forefoot. The inclusion of a knitted tongue is designed to further enhance the lock-in feel.

• 3 LAYERS OF LIGHTSTRIKE PRO + CONTINENTAL™ OUTSOLE - Three layers of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO, more than in any other adidas running shoe, create a stack height of 50 mm. The all new midsole, in between two full length layers of foam, helps to reduce weight and give more spring in the fore- and midfoot. The outsole features Continental™ compound for superior grip on challenging surfaces.

• 2 CARBON-INFUSED PLATE SYSTEM - The new LIGHTSTRIKE PRO core is framed by two carbon infused plates. Together, they are designed to create a platform for more responsiveness throughout the run.

the new ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG is available to buy at 9,400 THB at adidas Brand Center, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, ari Running and Supersports.

Get the shoes box in a special design (worth 990 THB) for free when purchase ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG at the participating stores starting today or while stocks last.

The Participating stores as follows:

adidas Brand Center centralwOrld

adidas Brand Center Siam Square One

adidas Brand Center Central Westgate

adidas Online Store

Ari Running centralwOrld

Supersports centralwOrld

Supersports Central Ladprao

