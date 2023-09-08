Insurverse by Dhipaya Group, a new world of online car insurance

Somporn Suebthawilkul, Chief Executive Officer of Dhipaya Group Holdings Public Co, Ltd, said " Insurverse, is the first non-life insurance company to offer full digital services, and its’ mission is to use technology to help customers and develop products that are easily accessible digitally. It will feature products that can be individualized to suit each customer’s own needs and will be available without going through a broker, making it the first D.I.Y. Direct Digital Insurance service."

This heralds a new way of selling and owning insurance as it also allows customers to purchase, claim, and track the status of a claim by themselves on a 100% online platform that is fast, transparent, and simple to use. Today’s pilot launch of Insurverse car insurance is the first phase, and in the future, Insurverse will allow customers to maximize their benefits from insurance by offering a variety of products including products such as travel insurance, accident insurance, health insurance, and pet insurance.