Insurverse by Dhipaya Group, a new world of online car insurance
Dhipaya Group Holdings PCL is creating a new dynamic in the motor insurance industry with the launch of Insurverse, the first pure digital insurance company in Thailand that uses technology to create a new fast, transparent, and simple experience designed to meet the digital lifestyle needs of today’s new generation and empower consumers to select insurance for their needs.
Somporn Suebthawilkul, Chief Executive Officer of Dhipaya Group Holdings Public Co, Ltd, said " Insurverse, is the first non-life insurance company to offer full digital services, and its’ mission is to use technology to help customers and develop products that are easily accessible digitally. It will feature products that can be individualized to suit each customer’s own needs and will be available without going through a broker, making it the first D.I.Y. Direct Digital Insurance service."
This heralds a new way of selling and owning insurance as it also allows customers to purchase, claim, and track the status of a claim by themselves on a 100% online platform that is fast, transparent, and simple to use. Today’s pilot launch of Insurverse car insurance is the first phase, and in the future, Insurverse will allow customers to maximize their benefits from insurance by offering a variety of products including products such as travel insurance, accident insurance, health insurance, and pet insurance.
Puttha Wiriyabowon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dhipaya Group Holdings Public Co, Ltd, said, " Insurverse is targeted at new gen millennials between 25-39 who are digitally native and want to select and customize products to suit their own lifestyle, as this will be an important purchasing group in the future."
Coverage can be adjusted to satisfy each customer both in terms of coverage and budget, meeting the needs of the new generation who like flexibility. OCR technology reduces complicated data entry and the website design and language are easy to understand so that customers have a good experience when using insurance services.
Kittinun Phupongphankul, Managing Director of Insurverse Public Co, Ltd said, "Insurverse digital insurance can provide a fast, uncomplicated service at every step whether customers are requesting a quotation, customizing coverage or buying insurance. Insurverse makes buying insurance easier as there is a wide range of online payment channels that are convenient and customers can buy insurance anytime, anywhere."
In addition, customers can get service 24 hours a day, including being able to make claims and check the status of claims in real-time via a VDO Call, and in the future, they will be able to make claims via the Insurverse app. Customers no longer need to worry about claims, and our digital system enables approval within 1 business day to make claim approvals faster.
Those interested can find more information on the insurverse website insurverse.co.th or follow https://www.facebook.com/Insurverse.official social media page.