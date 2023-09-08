Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Local Administration and Orderliness
The Committee on Local Administration and Orderliness is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in local administration, peacekeeping and internal security.
Examples of duties include registration of disaster prevention and mitigation, considering public complaints, proposing ideas for administration improvement with focus on public participation for the peace and orderliness of all Bangkokians.
