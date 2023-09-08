‘Future of Smart Facility Management’: SKY Group launches "Metthier", gathering top-notch advanced technology to serve mega real estate projects

Mr. Kayon Tantichatiwat, Chief Executive Officer of Metthier Co., Ltd., a subsidiary under SKY Group, disclosed that the company is expanding its expertise in smart security technology into a new business venture. "Metthier Co., Ltd." or "Metthier" will focus on comprehensive Smart Facility Management solutions, revolutionizing the management of intelligent real estate.

After acquiring SAMCO, a prominent player in security, administrative services, and facility maintenance with over 6,000 staff members serving more than 400 leading private sector organizations across various industries, SKY Group merged synergies with Metthier's expertise in AI-empowered solutions. This integration, particularly in intelligent security, combined with SAMCO's extensive workforce, positions Metthier to lead the Smart Facility Management sector and serve as a catalyst for SKY Group's new S-Curve of growth.