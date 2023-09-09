Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Community Development and Social Welfare
The Committee on Community Development and Social Welfare is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in the community development and human rights for children, adolescents, women, elders, disabled and underprivileged persons.
Examples of duties include promoting and developing life security, family institution and career opportunities, studying problems related to community development and social welfare to find suitable solutions to improve the quality of life of all Bangkokians.
