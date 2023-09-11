Big corporates to participate in Thailand Mega Fair 2023 in Saudi Arabia on Dec 13-16

“The Board of Trade of Thailand believes that Thailand Mega Fair & Festival 2023 will be a stage to elevate Thai products and service to become more well-known in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. This opportunity will be a trade connectivity among manufacturers, suppliers, distributors in B2B and B2C business groups bilaterally and promote Thai Soft Power to be more acceptable, in particularly the high potential and demand markets of Middle East. This exhibition will be an important milestone to expand trade, investment between Thailand and Saudi Arabia for growing significantly” mentioned Mr. Sanan.

Mr. Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin, a founder and Group CEO of Index Creative Village Public Company Limited - a total solution leader of creative marketing in ASEAN regions, revealed "After holding a press conference in April 2023, we continually have a very good responses from all sizes of businesses proofed by number of exhibition space reserved for the fair such as by Siam Piwat, SCG International, BDMS, Mama, Vimut Hospital, Vejthani Hospital, Sukhumvit Hospital, Asia Cosmetic Hospital, Panacee Medical Center, Vidhyasom, Poy-Sian Inhaler, Revomed, Sea Value, Maenam Group, Hi-Q, Hong Thong Rice, Cafe Amazon, Srithai Superware, Star Aire, Amena Air and many others leading entrepreneurs in the field of Oud, Agarwood, Essential Oil, etc. Exhibition booths are booked from more than 100 leading entrepreneurs under the exhibition space of 6,000 square meters. Thailand was ranked 15th important export country for the Saudi market and No. 1 compared to ASEAN-5 nations. The Saudi economy is shifting to a market-based approach. As part of the Saudi Vision 2030, the reforms resulted in a major restructuring of the Saudi economy and give an opportunities for the private sector to play a greater role, starting from just one-quarter and expected to account for around 35% of the GDP in the next seven years. Saudi aims to be a hub connecting Central Asia, Africa and Southern Europe."

"Thailand Mega Fair 2023 – will be the great opportunities for businessman, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and service providers to bring their products and services to expand the market to countries in the Middle East. High potential products that has the growing demand and the products that has competitive advantage are gaining an opportunity to increase market share. The product that is relevant to the Saudi Vision 2030 with more than 4,700 ongoing projects. Now is the greatest opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs for being part of all these expanding mega projects, such as entrepreneurs in the Food Industry, Agricultural Technology, Building Materials and Decoration, Cosmetics, Travel and Services, Health and Medicine, Energy, Robotics and Automation, Automobile and Automotive Equipment and Parts. Thai exports to the Saudi market are aiming to reach 120 billion baht or double. So this trade fair is the best opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs who desire to expand business for growth under the concept: enhancing new business opportunities, expanding opportunities of trade and investment, seeking for distributors and partnership, and disseminating Thai culture to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to correspond with diverse and abundant demands in Thai products in Saudi Arabia. We, the company, anticipate 8,000 participants in the exhibition.”

Don't miss the chance to exhibit and create great business opportunities in Thailand Mega Fair 2023 – Saudi Arabia during 13-16 December 2023 at The Arena Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The largest exhibition of Thai products and services in Saudi Arabia which has combined innovative products and services from all aspects of Thailand to the heart of the most powerful purchasing power in the Middle East.

Exhibition space is limited. If you are interested, please contact:

Index Creative Village Public Company Limited

Ms. Rachadaporn Khongthong

Tel. 089-564-2610

E-Mail: [email protected]

https://thailandmegafair.com

Board of Trade of Thailand

Ms. Kanokporn Beawbangkerd, Ms. Thaniya Na Nakorn

Tel. 095-963-6650, 096-916-6214

E-Mail: [email protected]