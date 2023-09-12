TrustGolf unveils 'The Last Dance' season finale with Bt5 million in prize money
The highly anticipated season finale of the Thailand Mixed Presented by TrustGolf and co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour under the captivating theme "The Last Dance," is gearing up to showcase an impressive total prize pool of Bt5 million. This thrilling event is slated to take place against the stunning backdrop of the Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Petchaburi from September 21st to September 24th.
The grand finale of the Thailand Mixed series is set to unfold in a thrilling four-day stroke play format, spanning a total of 72 holes. Following the first two rounds or 36 holes, the top 60 players and ties will advance to the weekend competition.
Competitors, including both professional and amateur golfers, hailing from a diverse lineup of 12 countries, will converge to vie for victory. The participating nations include the Philippines, Myanmar, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Colombia, Great Britain, Japan, Laos, the United States, Malaysia, and the host country, Thailand.
The Priority List for this prestigious event is meticulously crafted to ensure a competitive field of participants. The selection process begins with the TrustGolf Tour Order of Merit rankings, followed by former TrustGolf champions and professional victors from both the 2022 and 2023 TrustGolf tournaments. The top 80 players from the 2023 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits secure their positions, while the WPGA Tour of Australia extends additional invites. Exceptional amateur talents who triumphed in the 2023 TrustGolf tournaments also find their place in the competition. Finally, sponsor invites complete the lineup, ensuring a diverse and formidable field of participants ready to vie for victory.
Golf enthusiasts and fans eager to catch the action can enjoy live coverage of the competition from September 21st to 24th, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The event can be watched through AIS PLAY on both IOS and Android platforms. Additionally, fans can tune in via TrustGolf's official Facebook and YouTube channels to stay updated on all the thrilling moments from the tournament.
For three consecutive years, TrustGolf has been at the forefront of organizing the Thailand Mixed, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the golfing landscape. This premier indoor training center, armed with cutting-edge technology, has offered a vital platform for both male and female players to refine their skills and compete at the highest level. The tour receives invaluable support from esteemed entities, including the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Funds, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B. Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AIS Airplay, Bridgestone Golf, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Udompanich, The GENZ, and Lakeview Resort and Golf Club.