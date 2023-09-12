TrustGolf unveils 'The Last Dance' season finale with Bt5 million in prize money

The grand finale of the Thailand Mixed series is set to unfold in a thrilling four-day stroke play format, spanning a total of 72 holes. Following the first two rounds or 36 holes, the top 60 players and ties will advance to the weekend competition.

Competitors, including both professional and amateur golfers, hailing from a diverse lineup of 12 countries, will converge to vie for victory. The participating nations include the Philippines, Myanmar, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Colombia, Great Britain, Japan, Laos, the United States, Malaysia, and the host country, Thailand.

The Priority List for this prestigious event is meticulously crafted to ensure a competitive field of participants. The selection process begins with the TrustGolf Tour Order of Merit rankings, followed by former TrustGolf champions and professional victors from both the 2022 and 2023 TrustGolf tournaments. The top 80 players from the 2023 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits secure their positions, while the WPGA Tour of Australia extends additional invites. Exceptional amateur talents who triumphed in the 2023 TrustGolf tournaments also find their place in the competition. Finally, sponsor invites complete the lineup, ensuring a diverse and formidable field of participants ready to vie for victory.