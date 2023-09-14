Trade securities on browsers today with “LIBERATOR for PC”

With focus on facilitating securities trading via digital channels, the LIBERATOR for PC’s interface has been designed to highlight clarity, aesthetics and ease of use for all investors, both amateurs and professionals. It offers an alternative in digital trading beside the Liberator mobile application.

Key features of LIBERATOR for PC include 1) Workspace, a personal trade room where investors can personalise their trading info in different styles, 2) Trading View/Technical Chart that displays graphs and charts in real time with free tools such as market indicators, and 3) Menu of shortcut keys for investors who prefer lightning speed of securities trading.

With PC and tablet interface that is both clear and beautiful, the LIBERATOR for PC offers maximum comfort and convenience to customers through all-in-one trading functions as well as updates that add new features regularly, ensuring efficient market analysis and investment recommendation.

Pavalin Limthongchai, chief executive officer of Liberator Securities, said “Liberator builds an investment community where everyone is equal. Our new service LIBERATOR for PC that can be used on browsers makes investment accessible for all, without additional fee required. It will be another factor that helps boost the liquidity of the capital market in Thailand.”

To use LIBERATOR for PC is simple: Simply create an account and login at www.liberator.co.th. Then, select the icon “Liberator for PC” and you are good to go.

More details on how to use the platform can be found at Facebook Page: Liberator Securities, www.liberator.co.th or Line Official Account @Liberator