Insight into Osotspa’s missions: Sustainability plan drives centenarian organisation

To fulfill primary goals by 2025, Osotspa focuses on five following components:

1. Sustainable supply chain management: Osotspa has accorded importance to this component because its operations involve many vendors. Via this component, it is possible to upgrade people’s quality of life by increasing economic opportunities for 450 small suppliers of glass scraps/parts and transport service providers. This component also involves empowering 500 farmers’ groups that have supplied herbs to the company.

In addition, Osotspa has promoted corporate social responsibility among its vendors in line with ESG principle. Key vendors are required to complete sustainability evaluations every year.

2. Production of products for consumers’ good health and wellbeing: According to Osotspa’s plan, its beverages must lower sugar concentration to no more than six per cent and introduce sugar-free options to keep pace with a growing health trend. The plan for this part has already been fully completed. As for other healthy products and candies, Osotspa has already completed 50 per cent of sugar-reduction mission. It has now set its sight on introducing sugar-free options for these items too.

3. Sustainable packaging: For this component, Osotspa focuses on two stages: pre-use and after-use. For the pre-use stage, the company aims to ensure that all its packaging will be made of recycled materials, reusable, or 100 per cent biodegradable by 2030. Aside, the company intends to stop using PVC for its packaging and to reduce packaging weight by five per cent by 2025. At present, Osotspa has already made progress on the sustainable-packaging front by reducing bottle weight by five per cent. Its innovative glass bottles become lighter in weight yet as durable as before. When bottles become lighter, transportation of products consumes less energy and emits less carbon dioxide.

For the after-use stage, Osotspa aims to collect emptied bottles and return them to manufacturing process via “Bottle to Bottle” initiative. The implementation of this initiative seeks to collect 400,000 tonnes of emptied bottles by 2025.

4. Water resources management: Osotspa, whose core businesses are to produce beverages, needs to use a huge amount of water in its production process. Therefore, the company has accorded importance to water resources management. It also strives to curb its production process’ water usage by 40 per cent.

5. Energy and climate-change management: Osotspa aims to reduce energy consumption by 10 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent. To achieve these goals, it intends to increase the usage of renewable energy and improve energy management efficiency. Not only that the company has installed solar rooftops, but it has also been in the process of conducting a study on setting up a solar farm.

“The challenges of saving the planet or pursuing sustainable development span across various dimensions. The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while continuing normal business operations or improving the operation requires many things such as the use of clean energy, energy efficiency, and green innovations,” Wannipa pointed out.