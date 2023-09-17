Pillar Two in the context of cross border merger and acquisition

• Careful consideration should be given with respect to holding structure of foreign entities within the target group, to identify any target entities that pay less than 15% ETR under the Pillar Two rule, which may give rise to additional tax cost or tax leakage after the acquisition. Therefore, the ETR of all foreign entities within the target group should be covered in M&A process e.g. the tax due diligence stage, even though such foreign entities may only perform limited function such as investment holding entity (i.e., holding company).

• Restructuring of foreign entities’ structure prior to or after the merger and acquisition, taking into consideration the tax profile and group structure of the Thai MNEs and the target foreign entities, may be worthy of consideration. This is especially important if any operating or holding entities are in low or no tax jurisdictions (tax heaven countries), due to the fact that such structure may be rendered useless (as tax saving measures) when Pillar Two comes into force.

In addition, treaties benefits may also be denied if such foreign entities do not have economic substance (function as pure holding companies without employee, without decision power, and without management decision carried out in such countries). This would result in adverse tax implications for the MNEs group.

• Tax implications from Pillar Two should also be reflected in financial models prepared to support merger and acquisition transactions, to account for tax profile of target group and the Thai MNEs making the acquisition, as additional tax cost from Pillar Two would impact profitability that would be returned to the investors, which in turn may affect the transaction price.

• By the time the Pillar Two becomes effective, MNEs should have in place personnel with necessary expertise in relation to Pillar Two, and necessary tools and technologies to cope with Pillar Two requirements, including data collection and Pillar Two’s ETR computation which can be complex and may differ from requirements under domestic laws of the country such target entities are located.

As a final note, even though Pillar Two does not yet come into force in Thailand for the time being, Thai MNEs wishing to invest offshore should understand the Pillar Two concept and requirements, to support merger and acquisition transactions relating to investment structure, expansion of investment, and restructuring, to optimize tax position and to be in line with laws and regulations in relation to Pillar Two which will be in force in the future.

The article is written by Wanna Suteerapornchai, Partner, and contributed by Niorn Yukolthong, Director and Pharatorn Vichiennet, Director – Merger & Acquisition, Deloitte Thailand

