SCGC and network partners launch Nets Up Model, upcycling discarded fishing nets into sustainable marine materials

The initiative promotes maximum resource efficiency in line with the principles of the circular economy, reduces marine waste, fosters community participation for a sustainable marine environment, and contributes to mitigating global warming. The ceremony was chaired by Pichit Sombatmak, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Dr. Suracha Udomsak, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President of SCG Chemicals (SCGC), who delivered remarks and Mr. Kris Pakdeejit Co-signers of the MOU To show the importance of youth in driving to protect the ocean.

At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to mitigate environmental impacts through marine waste management and to promote the development of innovations aligned with the principles of a circular economy. Many stakeholders participated in this collaborative effort, including SCGC, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,The Youth Fund,The Marine and Coastal Resources Office 1, Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), the Plaschemical team, National Nanotechnology Center, Nyl-One, Thai Taffeta, Petrochemical Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTIPC), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sustainable Consumption and Production Association (Thailand), pilot fishing communities, and networks for marine environmental protection.The agreement underscores a shared commitment to minimizing environmental impacts, advancing waste management, and championing innovations grounded in the principles of the circular economy.