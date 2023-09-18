SCGC and network partners launch Nets Up Model, upcycling discarded fishing nets into sustainable marine materials
SCGC collaborates with the Ministry of Natural Resources, The Youth Fund, and network partners to launch Nets Up Model, creating added value through circular economy innovations, upcycling discarded fishing nets into sustainable marine materials.
Rayong - International Coastal Cleanup Day, 16 September 2023: SCG Chemicals (SCGC), a leading regional player in the chemical business with a focus on business growth and sustainability, has collaborated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, local small-scale fishing communities in Rayong province, business partners, and marine environmental conservation networks to launch the "Nets Up" project, an initiative aims to add value through a circular economy approach for sustainable oceans. It repurposes discarded fishing nets into an innovative, recycled material called Marine Materials, extending its value into relevant industries such as textiles. This material is turned into yarn and woven into fabric for further processing into upcycled products, offering new options for environmentally-conscious brand owners and consumers.
The initiative promotes maximum resource efficiency in line with the principles of the circular economy, reduces marine waste, fosters community participation for a sustainable marine environment, and contributes to mitigating global warming. The ceremony was chaired by Pichit Sombatmak, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Dr. Suracha Udomsak, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President of SCG Chemicals (SCGC), who delivered remarks and Mr. Kris Pakdeejit Co-signers of the MOU To show the importance of youth in driving to protect the ocean.
At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to mitigate environmental impacts through marine waste management and to promote the development of innovations aligned with the principles of a circular economy. Many stakeholders participated in this collaborative effort, including SCGC, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,The Youth Fund,The Marine and Coastal Resources Office 1, Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), the Plaschemical team, National Nanotechnology Center, Nyl-One, Thai Taffeta, Petrochemical Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTIPC), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sustainable Consumption and Production Association (Thailand), pilot fishing communities, and networks for marine environmental protection.The agreement underscores a shared commitment to minimizing environmental impacts, advancing waste management, and championing innovations grounded in the principles of the circular economy.