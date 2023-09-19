New unparalleled elegance awaits at The Standard, Hua Hin Villas

Discover the epitome of opulence within the Plush Pool Villa. Spanning 121 sqm, this haven offers unrivaled privacy and indulgence. Featuring a regal king-size bed adorned with exquisite linens, an elegant lounge area with a table for leisurely moments, a well-stocked minibar for your refreshment, a state-of-the-art Bluetooth speaker for your audio pleasure, a lavish bathroom completes with a captivating crystal chandelier above the bathtub, and a private pool surrounded by inviting sun chairs. This villa accommodates a maximum of three adults and one child or two adults and two children.

Ideal for families or a group of friends, The Double Up Pool Villa offers two bedrooms, a Standard Pool Villa and a Canopy Villa that are located in the same building, and a generously sized private pool. Other amenities include daybeds and armchairs, rain showers and tub. Maximum occupancy is up to 4 adults and 2 kids.

Elevating the dream getaway in your very own villa, book directly on our website using the code 'villavibes.' Enjoy flat rates starting from THB 8,999 per night. With extra space to sprawl out, THB 1,000 in F&B credits for dining, and a daily cocktail hour to unwind, your stay is sure to be unforgettable. Book and stay between now and November 30, 2023, by visiting us at https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/villa-vibes-standard-hua-hin or email [email protected].

