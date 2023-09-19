Adidas launches Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1: The future of racing at its lightest

With lighter footwear comes the opportunity for greater speed. The revolutionary road-racer is the lightest racing shoe within the adidas running footwear range* - 40% lighter than any other racing supershoe it has ever created. Lighter than ever and packed with the latest technology, the industry-defining shoe is optimized to improve running economy and provide runners with greater energy return.

“The ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 is our own ‘Impossible is Nothing’ story. We set ourselves the goal to create a racing shoe that is packed with the technology ambitious runners have come to love in the ADIZERO franchise, but at a weight we’ve never seen before at adidas,” said Patrick Nava, VP Product, Running & Credibility Sports at adidas. “To do this, we explored every element of a racing shoe, balancing what we could remove or change to reduce the weight. Created with and for the fastest road racing athletes, this shoe is designed to help ambitious runners go even faster on race day. We are excited to see some of our best athletes lacing up in these shoes in Berlin and other Major Marathons this fall season”.

Epitomizing the evolution of the ADIZERO franchise, the ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 features a revamped geometry with a first-of-its-kind forefoot rocker, placed at 60% of the length of the shoe. This innovation is lab-tested to trigger forward momentum and improve running economy.