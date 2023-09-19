Siam Piwat gears up for international expansion

Bangkok (September 19, 2023) – Siam Piwat, Thailand’s leading world-class developer of global destinations, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has announced `visions to expand its business both in Thailand and overseas to strengthen its position as a recognized world-class destination developer in the real estate development industry.

The group’s operating results in H1/2023 continued to show growth, rising by 25% compared to 2022, with the combined number of visitors across ONESIAM shopping malls, consisting of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, surging by over 50% from 2022 to an impressive 45 million. Besides, ICONSIAM, the new landmark of Thailand on the Chao Praya River featuring “The Best of Thailand and the Best of the World” in shopping, entertainment, arts and culture, hotel and luxury residential condominiums, with one of the best integrated hub of transportations, has drawn more than 100,000 visitors daily and already welcomed a total of 15.5 million Thai and international visitors in the first half of this year, equivalent to a remarkable 70% growth compared to 2022.