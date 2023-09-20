TCMA reaffirms its climate action leadership towards Net Zero with ‘PPP Model’

The International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement (ICCC) is a prestigious international academic forum. Since 1918, it has provided a strong and fruitful link between the academic world and the industry. It has been serving to stimulate scientific exchanges and experiences between experts around the world and foster collaboration between research and innovation in the cement and concrete sector.

“It is a great opportunity that Thailand, by Thailand Concrete Association has been selected to organize the ICCC 2023. The meeting, this year was honoured by 29 experts around the world who will share their thought/ experiences on cement and concrete industry in addressing to CO2 reduction, including 550 academic technical paper will be presented in the following topics: 1) Future of the construction 2) New dimensions in clinker production 3) Advances in hydration chemistry 4) Enhancing clinker substitution / Supplementary Cementitious Materials 5) Advances in characterization methods & modeling 6) New low carbon cements and carbonatable binders 7) New findings in admixture & rheology 8) New technology for quality concrete 9) Durability & reactive transport 10) Sustainability, circular economy, waste processing and recycling and 11) Standardization of cement and concrete. The exchanging knowledge and experiences between each other will create collaboration’s opportunity to raise the quality of cement and concrete as a solution to the world’s climate emergency and to significantly reduce greenhouse gases,” added Dr. Chana Poomee.