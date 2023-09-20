TCMA reaffirms its climate action leadership towards Net Zero with ‘PPP Model’
Combining research and innovation at International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement - ICCC 2023
Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) announces its vision for GHG reduction and direction to transition Thai cement and concrete industry towards 2050 Net Zero with Public-Private Partnership Model (PPP) and multisectoral collaboration in Thailand and abroad. This commitment was reiterated at the 16th International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement (ICCC 2023) with theme ‘further reduction of CO2 emissions and circularity in the cement and concrete industry’ during September 18-22, 2023 at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World.
Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) preside over the opening session of ICCC 2023, with TCMA’s commitment to leading Thai cement and concrete industry as a model for climate action towards Net Zero in 2050 through the PPP Model among 700 representatives of cement and concrete industry from 49 countries around the world, including scientists, researchers, manufacturers, users, and students, and all relevant stakeholders.
“Collaboration is the key. TCMA is working proactively, through significant international forums and various sectors/ organizations in Thailand, to ensure that Thai cement industry can continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions following Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap. Thailand, by TCMA in collaboration with TCA is the first country in the world to have a defined roadmap and concrete action driven, in line with the country’s NDC and the direction of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) with aims to cut GHG emissions by half within 2030 and reach the Net Zero by 2050. TCMA is ready to collaborate with all sectors locally and internationally, including the government, professional groups, industrial sector, and the academia through the Public-Private Partnership Model (PPP). Now, “PPP-Saraburi Sandbox: A Low Carbon City” is implemented as a pilot project in Saraburi as a test and learn for advance technology, research and innovation, regulations, knowledge and awareness building, funding strategies, and environmentally sustainable approaches, before being replicated in other provinces,” said the Chairman of TCMA.
The International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement (ICCC) is a prestigious international academic forum. Since 1918, it has provided a strong and fruitful link between the academic world and the industry. It has been serving to stimulate scientific exchanges and experiences between experts around the world and foster collaboration between research and innovation in the cement and concrete sector.
“It is a great opportunity that Thailand, by Thailand Concrete Association has been selected to organize the ICCC 2023. The meeting, this year was honoured by 29 experts around the world who will share their thought/ experiences on cement and concrete industry in addressing to CO2 reduction, including 550 academic technical paper will be presented in the following topics: 1) Future of the construction 2) New dimensions in clinker production 3) Advances in hydration chemistry 4) Enhancing clinker substitution / Supplementary Cementitious Materials 5) Advances in characterization methods & modeling 6) New low carbon cements and carbonatable binders 7) New findings in admixture & rheology 8) New technology for quality concrete 9) Durability & reactive transport 10) Sustainability, circular economy, waste processing and recycling and 11) Standardization of cement and concrete. The exchanging knowledge and experiences between each other will create collaboration’s opportunity to raise the quality of cement and concrete as a solution to the world’s climate emergency and to significantly reduce greenhouse gases,” added Dr. Chana Poomee.