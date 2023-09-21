Embark on an exceptional voyage with Club Med 2
Set sail onboard the legendary French sailing yacht and travel anew with an exceptional, all-inclusive cruise experience
Singapore, September 2023 – Taking its pioneering all-inclusive holiday concept to the seas, Club Med is enticing well-heeled cruisers with intimate sailing experiences and no shortage of extraordinary experiences onboard its legendary French sailing yacht, Club Med 2. Part of Club Med’s Exclusive Collection portfolio, Club Med 2 stretches over 187m and is one of the world’s largest sailing yachts. Refurbished with elevated amenities and luxurious experience befitting the spirit of the French Riviera as she sails across the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Club Med 2 is a five-masted masterpiece that offers guests premium services and stops along some of the world’s most luxurious ports.
Originally built in 1992, Club Med 2 was unveiled last December after undergoing a two-month renovation costing over nine million euros. It features 184 cabins, one indoor and two outdoor bars: Le Saint-Barth, Le Cannes and Le Portofino; a chic and friendly Le Monte-Carlo that serves bistronomic seasonal menus designed with FERRANDI Paris, the French School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management; Le Saint-Tropez, a relaxed buffet-style restaurant located on the highest deck on the yacht; an intimate club lounge; two swimming pools and a vast balcony suspended over the ocean for a surreal feeling of total disconnection amongst the waves.
Designed to reveal a nautical world dear to the traveller’s imagination by French architect, Sophie Jacqmin, the entrance of Le Monte-Carlo is fitted with a Fresnel lens-like glass installation that bodes well with the formal restaurant’s dark wood and old leather furnishings for a cosy evening atmosphere. The lounge features a refined mix of maritime nuances such as ropes and stainless-steel fittings, haloed by a majestic chandelier as a sophisticated centrepiece. At the upper deck, guests are greeted by clean lines and coastal-inspired prints surrounding comfortable summer lounges that welcome serenity and silent contemplation.
An exceptional yacht that places well-being as a top priority, it offers a range of rejuvenating spa treatments at Club Med Spa by SOTHYS and invigorating Yoga by Heberson classes. At the heart of every Club Med stay experience, a multitude of water sport activities of varying intensities await. Aside from water-skiing, sailing, snorkelling and paddling, guests may try out the yacht’s exclusive activities like wing surfing, the Hobie Mirage Eclipse stand up pedalboards and a new Tiwal sailing boat experience.
From the promise of a timeless stay with moments of solitude to carefree occasions for celebration and joy in the middle of the ocean and under twinkling stars, Club Med 2 takes holidaying to a whole new dimension with new wonders to uncover each day. New sailing itineraries will include a 21-day cruise trip from Nice to Athens, with stops in Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Greece for passengers keen to discover the luxuries of these ancient megalopolises, each embedded with a unique multi-millennial history while mini 4-day cruises in spring and autumn are perfect for a long weekend getaway. The fabled sailing yacht welcomes guests from eight years and above.
Known for its all-inclusive experiences, Club Med offers a unique opportunity to sail aboard on Club Med 2, one of the world’s largest and most exclusive yachts and a key pillar in the Club Med Exclusive Collection portfolio.