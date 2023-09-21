Embark on an exceptional voyage with Club Med 2

An exceptional yacht that places well-being as a top priority, it offers a range of rejuvenating spa treatments at Club Med Spa by SOTHYS and invigorating Yoga by Heberson classes. At the heart of every Club Med stay experience, a multitude of water sport activities of varying intensities await. Aside from water-skiing, sailing, snorkelling and paddling, guests may try out the yacht’s exclusive activities like wing surfing, the Hobie Mirage Eclipse stand up pedalboards and a new Tiwal sailing boat experience.

From the promise of a timeless stay with moments of solitude to carefree occasions for celebration and joy in the middle of the ocean and under twinkling stars, Club Med 2 takes holidaying to a whole new dimension with new wonders to uncover each day. New sailing itineraries will include a 21-day cruise trip from Nice to Athens, with stops in Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Greece for passengers keen to discover the luxuries of these ancient megalopolises, each embedded with a unique multi-millennial history while mini 4-day cruises in spring and autumn are perfect for a long weekend getaway. The fabled sailing yacht welcomes guests from eight years and above.

Known for its all-inclusive experiences, Club Med offers a unique opportunity to sail aboard on Club Med 2, one of the world’s largest and most exclusive yachts and a key pillar in the Club Med Exclusive Collection portfolio.