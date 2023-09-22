M Card drives expat community through “BANGKOK I’M EXPAT” event, highlighting the M Expatriate Card as the leading membership card for expats

Miss Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group Co., Ltd., states “From the survey of the Expat Insider 2023, Thailand ranks 6th, from 53 countries, as the dream destination and best place to live for foreigners. Another survey, from the Expat City Ranking List 2022, by InterNations, finds that Bangkok is also the 6th best city to live and work in. Therefore, The Mall Group sees the potential capacity and growth of the expat community in Thailand, which, presently, M Card has a base of over 250,000 EM Expatriate Card members. The members are composed of 24% Japanese,14% Chinese, 10% Europeans, 5% Americans, 5% Myanmar, 4% Filipinos, and 38% from other countries. Most of these expat customers live in the M District area, a center of the expat community. Expats in Thailand makes up over 30% of M Card sales per year, which on this celebratory occasion, on the M Expatriate Card’s 14th anniversary, it is the opportunity, through hosting the event, BANGKOK I’M EXPAT, to express our appreciation to the expat clientele, who have trusted us and continuously given positive feedback on the services offered by all of The Mall Group’s Department Stores and Shopping Centers. The event is made possible through the collaboration of M Card, by The Mall Group, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand International Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok Patana School, and Green Market Bangkok, which has curated a variety of lifestyle products to fit all lifestyle needs for our valuable expat customers, including different foods and goods straight from overseas. We hope this event will build a strong foundation for the community of expats in this area, at the heart of Sukhumvit, and become the hub for social gatherings that offer exchanges of ideas, information and viewpoints, resulting in a sustainable community for the M Expatriate Card members.”

In the event, BANGKOK I’M EXPAT, under the concept Green Fair, the green marketplace has assembled a variety of lifestyle products and environmentally-friendly products that are valued by expat customers, with over 40 booths, including:

- Moringa Project: Organic skincare products that has no toxic chemicals. Their skincare is also vegan and very meticulous in all their production processes. They specialize in products made from moringa that helps softens, moisturizes, and exfoliates your skin. It also protects you from the sun, helps reduce wrinkles, and is anti-inflammatory. The products are popular in leading spas and hotels.

- Ablerind: Vinegar made from tamarind that detailed selecting and fermentation process to result in high quality vinegar that is rich with probiotic enzymes and nutrients. The vinegar is mixed with honey to create the perfect delicious blend.

- Siamaya chocolate: The famous handcrafted chocolate from Chiangmai that has received the Asia-Pacific Chocolate Award in 2019. The chocolate is unique with Thai flavors, including: tom kha flavor (Thai coconut curry), chili flavor, durian, massaman curry (Thai peanut curry), and many more. The Thai flavors come from the ingredients that are combined into the chocolate bars, such as the tom kha flavor that has the sundried tomatoes, the massaman curry flavor that has roasted peanuts, and the coffee and pomelo flavor that has candied pomelo peels, which brings so much dimension to all the flavors.

- Ecotique: The eco-friendly lifestyle brand offers premium products that are environmentally friendly. The brand’s aim is to reduce single-use plastic waste for products such as sunglasses, toothbrushes, yoga mats, plates, phone cases, and much more.

Furthermore, enjoy the many art activities, including: DIY Teddy Bear Painting; Natural Flower Painting, getting creative with decorating textiles in patterns from nature; Japanese Dessert Nerikiri Making, making the traditional sweetened white bean paste filled mochi; and Dot Painting, design jewelry with dots and colors with artist. Also, enjoy the fun music performance and Art Gallery Showcase by the students of Bangkok Pattana School. Moreover, attend the business seminar that shares direct business experiences from expat entrepreneurs who have successfully entered the Thai market. Special privilege! For expat members who attend the event and become a newly registered member of the M Expatriate Card, receive a free, chic M Expat bag. Join the fun in the Green Fair, which will be held on September 21 – 24, 2023 at the Helix Garden, 5th floor, EmQuartier.

Also, delight in the many super value-added promotions for the M Expatriate Card members, who can receive the special Voucher or E-Coupon, through the M Card Application, valued at over 40,000 Baht, to use in purchasing a variety of products from well-known brands in the Department Store, including Kiehl's, Lancome, Elextrolux, Sony, Taylor Made, Harnn, Komfy SANTAS, and Rev Runnr; or dine-out with delicious cuisines from international restaurants, including Piri Piri, LeTAO, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory, and DEAN & DELUCA from September 18 to November 30, 2023 at The Mall Lifestore, every The Mall branch, The Emporium, The EmQuartier, and Paragon Department Store.

Join to meet the Expat Community, in the heart of Sukhumvit, with an ensemble of interesting products and activities for expats who live in Thailand, to enjoy in the event, “BANGKOK I’M EXPAT”, held on September 21-24, 2023 at the Helix Garden, 5th floor, EmQuartier. There will also be many delightful promotions offered from today till November 30, 2023 at The Mall Lifestore, every The Mall branch, The Emporium, The EmQuartier, and Paragon Department Store. For more details, visit www.mcardmall.com or www.facebook.com/mcardforall.



