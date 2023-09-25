STelligence introduces the new technology leader "Saruj Thipsena”

With Mr. Saruj Thipsena’s pivotal role in pioneering Cloud Computing technology and his propregation of ideas related to

Zero Trust security and Generative AI, he has provided knowledge to customers, partners, Microsoft technology community, and the wider public. His contributions have enabled him to recognize new opportunities and challenges in joining STelliegence.

"In today's business world, data is abundant, making effective data management is the key to unlocking AI's full potential. That's why we emphasize the concept of 'Connected Intelligence’, which involves linking diverse knowledge bases together to enhance AI capabilities further. Traditional data repositories often have limitations in establishing complex relationships within Big data. Therefore, managing big data with 'Connected Intelligence' lays a solid foundation for highly efficient AI and fosters greater and more sustainable transformation."

"However, the challenge in the workplace revolves around speed, given the rapid transformations in AI technology. This necessitates readiness for adaptation within the Thai market, coupled with the development of skills within organizations to keep pace with these changes, all within the constraints of language. All these factors are integral components of STelligence's solutions, which we must overcome," Mr. Saruj stated.