Over 75% of Thai consumers seek credible health claims amid rising cost of living, Mintel research reveals

Mintel research reveals the gap between Thai consumers' aspirations for health and their actual behaviours. Despite understanding the importance of a healthy lifestyle, more than a third (35%) face difficulties adhering to their workout schedules, with an equivalent proportion (32%) citing time constraints as a hindrance. “With over two-thirds (67%) of Thais agreeing that it is easier to maintain healthy habits with other people, brands have an opportunity to present practical, healthy alternatives that seamlessly integrate into everyday contexts and motivate them to establish good habits according to Wilasinee Siriboonpipattana (Kaimook), Senior Lifestyle Analyst, Mintel Reports Thailand.

As global economic concerns continue, brands need to recognise how budget constraints impact consumers looking for support with health and wellbeing. Over 75% of Thai consumers worry about escalating living expenses, resulting in a noticeable trend toward more cautious spending behaviours. Even within wellness purchases, consumers are inclined to favour brands that can substantiate their offerings with credible information: more than three-quarters of Thais (78%) agree that ‘healthy’ products backed up with evidence are more reliable than those without.

Elevated pandemic-induced stress has propelled self-care into the spotlight as a prevalent coping mechanism, merging indulgence with personal well-being.