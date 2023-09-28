MOU signing ceremony for academic cooperation in lifestyle medicine

Dr. Suwannachai Wattana Yingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Department of Health, presided over the signing ceremony at the 1st Thailand’s National Conference on Lifestyle Medicine and Holistic-Integrative Wellness Care held at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel, Nonthaburi.

The objective is to understand the process of developing a lifestyle medicine system in Thailand both in terms of human resource development (doctors and allied professions) and public health care in the area of lifestyle medicine in government agencies and the private sector, creating cooperation with network partners and creating awareness about lifestyle medicine. To create a Thai society that is healthy for all.

At this event, Mr. Vivek Dhawan and Dr. Sant Chaiyodsilp received "The Iconic of Life" award to honor individuals and organizations who are role models and drive the work of lifestyle medicine and holistic health care, by the Thai Lifestyle Medicine Association.

In the 3-minute Inspiration Talk, Mr. Vivek Dhawan was honored to be one of the iconic speakers. He spoke about Mega Dharma, which aims to help people to stay healthy as long as they live.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sant Chaiyodsilp was honored to be a keynote speaker on "Reversing Lifestyle Diseases," which received much attention from attendees.