1st Thailand’s National Conference on Lifestyle Medicine and Holistic-Integrative Wellness Care

And signed a memorandum of academic cooperation to enhance resident doctors' skills in preventive medicine, Lifestyle medicine branch between the Department of Health and training institutes with Dr. Suwannachai Wattana Yingcharoenchai, Director General of the Department of Health, honored to preside over the signing ceremony.

In the 3-minute Inspiration Talk, Mr. Vivek Dhawan was honored to be one of the iconic speakers. He spoke about Mega Dharma, which aims to help people to stay healthy as long as they live.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sant Chaiyodsilp was honored to be a keynote speaker on "Reversing Lifestyle Diseases," which received much attention from attendees.

In addition, Mega We care and Wellness We care also supported doctors and the healthcare staff to attend this academic conference to bring knowledge to develop work in lifestyle medicine further.

Mega We Care also supported a set of healthcare products for doctors and healthcare practitioners who attended this event.

And organized a booth to provide knowledge and recommend vitamins and supplements.

At the Wellness We care Center booth, to introduce various health camp courses for making lifestyle changes on your own and plant-based, whole-food, low-fat bakeries that are good for health.

