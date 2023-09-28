1st Thailand’s National Conference on Lifestyle Medicine and Holistic-Integrative Wellness Care
On September 22, 2023, Mr. Vivek Dhawan, CEO&Chief Coach, Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited, Founder of the Wellness We care Center, and Dr. Sant Chaiyodsilp, Chief Wellness Officer and co-founder of the Wellness We care Center received "The Iconic of Life" award to honor individuals and organizations who are role models and drive the work of lifestyle medicine and holistic health care, by the Thai Lifestyle Medicine Association at the 1st Thailand National Conference on Lifestyle Medicine and Holistic-integrative wellness care held at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel, Nonthaburi.
The objective is to understand the process of developing a lifestyle medicine system in Thailand both in terms of human resource development (doctors and allied professions) and public health care in the area of lifestyle medicine in government agencies and the private sector, creating cooperation with network partners and creating awareness about lifestyle medicine. To create a Thai society that is healthy for all. Organized by the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health.
And signed a memorandum of academic cooperation to enhance resident doctors' skills in preventive medicine, Lifestyle medicine branch between the Department of Health and training institutes with Dr. Suwannachai Wattana Yingcharoenchai, Director General of the Department of Health, honored to preside over the signing ceremony.
In the 3-minute Inspiration Talk, Mr. Vivek Dhawan was honored to be one of the iconic speakers. He spoke about Mega Dharma, which aims to help people to stay healthy as long as they live.
Meanwhile, Dr. Sant Chaiyodsilp was honored to be a keynote speaker on "Reversing Lifestyle Diseases," which received much attention from attendees.
In addition, Mega We care and Wellness We care also supported doctors and the healthcare staff to attend this academic conference to bring knowledge to develop work in lifestyle medicine further.
Mega We Care also supported a set of healthcare products for doctors and healthcare practitioners who attended this event.
And organized a booth to provide knowledge and recommend vitamins and supplements.
At the Wellness We care Center booth, to introduce various health camp courses for making lifestyle changes on your own and plant-based, whole-food, low-fat bakeries that are good for health.