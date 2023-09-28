Siam Commercial Bank clinches three top SME Banking Awards from prominent global institutions

Mrs. Pikun Srimahunt, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief SME Banking Officer of Siam Commercial Bank, revealed that “The Bank is honored for the recognition bestowed by expert panels from three esteemed institutions. To foster a comprehensive ecosystem for SME customers and their business partners, SCB has implemented five core activities, comprising: 1) Financial Support Mentoring: SCB has transformed relationship managers into financial advisors who provide support across the entire business supply chain, fostering mutual growth; 2) Financial Tools: Leveraging digital technology, the Bank has developed a cash management system to assist customers in managing their finances efficiently; 3) SME Knowledge: The Bank empowers SMEs by enhancing their business knowledge and skills. SCB SME Mentors serve as business advisors at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey, enabling profitability and sustainable growth; 4) Ecosystem and Government Partnership: SCB places great importance on expanding business and government agency networks. This collaborative effort aims to enhance SME efficiency in business processes and broaden sales channels both domestically and internationally; and 5) Sustainable and Risk Management: The Bank conducts courses led by industry experts to equip SMEs with essential knowledge about various risk management guidelines. This knowledge is instrumental in ensuring the sustainable growth of SMEs.”