MR. D.I.Y. launches ‘MR. D.I.Y. Brand Sale’ campaign to boost the potential of its private label
Bangkok, October 2, 2023 – MR. D.I.Y. a leading home improvement retailer with the largest number of stores in Thailand, organizes a promotional campaign ‘MR. D.I.Y. Brand Sale’ featuring exclusive private label items under ‘MR. D.I.Y. Brand’.
The campaign aims to emphasize the affordability of MR. D.I.Y. products align with the growing trend of private label products, which has been on the rise since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Arnupharp Kongmalai, Vice President of the Marketing Department at MR. D.I.Y. Thailand, shared his insights on consumer trends and opportunities for their products “Consumer behaviour has noticeably changed when compared to the recent past. There is a growing inclination towards private label products, aligning with the demands of cost-conscious consumers seeking the best value at affordable prices. MR. D.I.Y. is, therefore, focused on delivering quality products at consistently low prices to provide a superior shopping experience for customers through our ‘Always Smart Choice’ concept. This not only meets consumers’ needs but also builds long-term relationships with the consumers through our brand.”
Over the last few years, private label products (sometimes referred to as house brands) offered by large retailers and mall owners have gained popularity among consumers due to the wide range of products available at customer-friendly prices. They have become the top choice for budget-conscious customers, offering value for money while helping retail businesses generate more profits even in challenging times.
In line with their aim to provide consumers with “The Everyday Store for Everyone” experience, MR. D.I.Y. has been dedicated to continuously enhancing its products continuously. This year, the company launches the ‘MR. D.I.Y. Brand Sale’ promotional campaign, a major initiative focused on offering exceptional value which includes up to 40% discount* on MR. D.I.Y.'s best-selling products, such as the Scrub Brush and Brass Faucet, as well as a chance to join the ‘Shop and Show’ activity, features an iPhone 15 Pro giveaway **, along with a credit card promotion in collaboration with CardX and SCB credit cards, where customers can enjoy a maximum of 15% cash back when making a minimum purchase of over 300 baht per receipt *. Enjoy these special promotions from 01st October 2023 – 31st October 2023 at more than 600 MR. D.I.Y. stores across Thailand.
MR. D.I.Y.'s private label brand has been consistently growing every year and currently accounts for 40% of the company’s sales volume. Additionally, more than 75% of customers are aware of MR. D.I.Y.’s private label brand reflects changing consumer preferences as more seek value-oriented shopping for quality products at low prices. This also indicates that the shopping trend for private label brands is not simply a temporary response to the challenging economy but a sustained preference. Retail businesses can leverage private label brands to build consumer trust and establish a successful foundation for the future.
* Learn more details about this campaign at www.mrdiy.com/th/promotion
** Only participating stores, please follow promotional details at http://bit.ly/ShopAndShow2023