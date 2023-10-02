MR. D.I.Y. launches ‘MR. D.I.Y. Brand Sale’ campaign to boost the potential of its private label

The campaign aims to emphasize the affordability of MR. D.I.Y. products align with the growing trend of private label products, which has been on the rise since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Arnupharp Kongmalai, Vice President of the Marketing Department at MR. D.I.Y. Thailand, shared his insights on consumer trends and opportunities for their products “Consumer behaviour has noticeably changed when compared to the recent past. There is a growing inclination towards private label products, aligning with the demands of cost-conscious consumers seeking the best value at affordable prices. MR. D.I.Y. is, therefore, focused on delivering quality products at consistently low prices to provide a superior shopping experience for customers through our ‘Always Smart Choice’ concept. This not only meets consumers’ needs but also builds long-term relationships with the consumers through our brand.”

Over the last few years, private label products (sometimes referred to as house brands) offered by large retailers and mall owners have gained popularity among consumers due to the wide range of products available at customer-friendly prices. They have become the top choice for budget-conscious customers, offering value for money while helping retail businesses generate more profits even in challenging times.