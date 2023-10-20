New Balance unveils strategy to tap sport fashion enthusiasts

Deepak Tomar, Country General Manager & Director, Thailand, MAP Active Adiperkasa Ltd., said that the brand has gained tremendous traction among streetwear and sports fashion enthusiasts. This flagship store marks a pivotal moment in our journey to connect with our customers, providing innovative avenues for them to experience New Balance products.

The company plans to launch the New Balance Thailand website in December 2023 to enhance the online shopping experience.

New Balance aims to grow the performance running category through the RUN YOUR WAY campaign which the brand will execute and promote as a global key message to celebrate the individuality in all who run ‘if you run, you are a runner.

New Balance also reveals its own brand theme – “Sport culture is our identity” – that lives at the intersection between sport and sneaker culture by telling sports stories from athletes who represent each sport including tennis player Coco Gauff, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, basketball player Cameron Brink, and baseball player Shohei Ohtani. While continuing to keep momentum with the ultimate experts of craftsmanship models that increase brand values.