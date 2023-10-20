New Balance unveils strategy to tap sport fashion enthusiasts
Thanks to growing Thai consumers, New Balance, a renowned global athletic brand, officially opened its first flagship store in Thailand under the new importer and distributor, MAP Active Adiperkasa Ltd. Located on over 233 sqm of space in CentralWorld, the flagship store is set to redefine sports fashion culture and elevate shopping experience with extensive selection of New Balance collections from head to toe, including the coveted MADE US collection, lifestyle clothing, sneakers, and performance sportswear.
Deepak Tomar, Country General Manager & Director, Thailand, MAP Active Adiperkasa Ltd., said that the brand has gained tremendous traction among streetwear and sports fashion enthusiasts. This flagship store marks a pivotal moment in our journey to connect with our customers, providing innovative avenues for them to experience New Balance products.
The company plans to launch the New Balance Thailand website in December 2023 to enhance the online shopping experience.
New Balance aims to grow the performance running category through the RUN YOUR WAY campaign which the brand will execute and promote as a global key message to celebrate the individuality in all who run ‘if you run, you are a runner.
New Balance also reveals its own brand theme – “Sport culture is our identity” – that lives at the intersection between sport and sneaker culture by telling sports stories from athletes who represent each sport including tennis player Coco Gauff, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, basketball player Cameron Brink, and baseball player Shohei Ohtani. While continuing to keep momentum with the ultimate experts of craftsmanship models that increase brand values.
New Balance developed two best running platforms; Fresh Foam X supports all runners in every distance with the best cushioning ever, while FuelCell is for athletes with technology-driven for speed and responsiveness of the energy return.
Throughout the year, New Balance has played the best role in the footwear market as the Leader in Classics by landing on a series of key models that serve our priority demand spaces led by MADE U.S., 1906, 550, 2002R and other key franchises 327 and 574 classics.
MAP Active Adiperkasa aims to have 8 New Balance standalone stores in Thailand by the end of 2023, aligning with New Balance's growth strategy of establishing a market-leading presence with 30-35 standalone stores by 2025 and 100+ Shop-in-Shop (SIS) locations within department stores. The innovative concept introduced at this flagship store will also be replicated at upcoming locations throughout the country in the years ahead.