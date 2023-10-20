GroupM and Criteo ink first partnership in APAC, set a new standard for omni-channel media

The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo.

Criteo's insights technology will further enhance media planning, budget allocation and best-in-class activation, enabling new levels of relevance, optimisation and conversion for GroupM clients across all channels.

"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM APAC. "It not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, the collaboration will also allow us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before."