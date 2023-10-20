GroupM and Criteo ink first partnership in APAC, set a new standard for omni-channel media
Commerce media company Criteo, and GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, recently announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo.
Criteo's insights technology will further enhance media planning, budget allocation and best-in-class activation, enabling new levels of relevance, optimisation and conversion for GroupM clients across all channels.
"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM APAC. "It not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, the collaboration will also allow us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before."
The partnership will help expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s holistic omni-channel monetisation solution. This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omni-channel media from leading retailers.
Tools available to GroupM clients include 360-degree media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.
"Together with GroupM, we are honoured to usher in the next era of omni-channel marketing in the region. We are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omni-channel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers,” said Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC at Criteo.
As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision-making. Further collaborative efforts to develop best practices in the area aim to unlock many exciting possibilities.