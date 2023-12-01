Reveal Telehouse's perspective and strengths with Ken Miyashita, Managing Director of Telehouse Thailand

Telehouse Thailand is one of the world’s leading Data Center providers. Ken Miyashita, Managing Director of Telehouse Thailand, explained the importance of Data Center and Interconnection Data Center services, saying that the data is typically conveyed back and forth between content providers and end-users via telecommunication lines and the Internet, and is stored on servers in the Data Center. ‘Interconnection’ means that 2 things are connected to each other. The role of Interconnection Data Center is to connect content providers and end users seamlessly for better efficiency. Therefore, Data Center is important to support growing data traffic, which is expected to continue increasing in the 5G era.

The reason why Telehouse established a company in Thailand along with launching its data center is because the company sees that as more public cloud providers in the market, more data traffic will be generated. The company expected Thailand to be the next potential market with high demand for cloud. In fact, some of the major cloud entries were announced last year. Telehouse Thailand aspires to position itself as the most connected Data Center in Thailand to respond to a growing interconnection demand to manage huge data traffic generated from major clouds, which marks the launch of the first data center in Thailand that uses 100% renewable energy.